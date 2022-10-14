Part 2 hits theaters early; see the new date

Estimated reading time: two minutes

with direction of Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part 2 received a new premiere date according to the Warner Bros.. The production completes the story of the 2021 feature film, an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 book of the same name. deadline confirmed the information on October 11, 2022. Now, the film has been moved forward by two weeks.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet starred in the first Dune film. In short, the plot follows Paul Atreides, a young member of a noble family who needs to accept control of the planet Arrakis, a desert where a very valuable resource is found.

However, the other noble families do not accept the domain so easily. So, after an attack, Paul has to flee to the desert to find the nomadic tribes. The movie Dune: Part 2 started shooting in July of this year. The sequel should see Paul Atreides leading the nomadic people through advanced mental abilities.

When does Dune: Part 2 premiere?

According to deadline, Warner Bros. advanced Dune: Part 2 in two weeks. Therefore, the film is now slated to hit theaters on the November 3, 2023. The most attentive noticed that Villeneuve’s feature occupies the date that previously belonged to Blade, a Marvel film postponed to 2024.

Thus, the Dune sequence will have free space. During the period, films such as The Hunger Games: The Song of the Birds and the Serpentson the 16th of November, and trolls 3. The complete cast includes the turns of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skargard, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem. Finally, enter the film the artists Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken and many others.

