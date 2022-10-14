‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’: ‘The Flash’ Actress Will Play Medusa in Disney+ Series

According to Variety, Jessica Parker Kennedy (‘The Flash’) has joined the cast of the series ‘Percy Jackson and the olympians‘, a new adaptation being developed by Disney+.

The actress will play Medusa, who has been condemned by the gods and lives a bitter life in seclusion until intruders invade her space. The famous creature is “welcoming to some, but threatening to others”.

Adam Copeland was also confirmed as Ares, the god of war.

It is worth remembering that, recently, our editor-in-chief Renato Marafon participated in DisneyD23 and had the opportunity to interview the stars of the adaptation.

On video, Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood) talk about their characters, what their favorite books in the saga are, which Gods they wish they had as parents and much more.

For now, the first season does not yet have a confirmed premiere date.

The cast will still have Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Mr. D), Megan Mulally (Alecto), Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano), Dior Goodjohn (Claire LaRue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan) and Olivea Morton (Nancy Bobofit).

Altogether, the saga written by Riordan contains five books: ‘The Lightning Thief’, ‘Sea of ​​Monsters’, ‘The Titan’s Curse’, ‘The Battle of the Labyrinth’, and ‘The last Olympian’.

The plot revolves around Percy, a teenager who discovers he is the son of Poseidon, the Greek god of the seas, and is then sent to Camp Half-Blood to be reunited with other half-bloods. There, Percy meets his friend and mentor Grover Underwood, a teenage satyr, and meets Annabeth Chase, daughter of Athena.

Chris Columbus directed the film adaptation of the first volume, ‘Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief’which brought in its cast Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson, and Jake Abel.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film grossed almost US$227 million around the world, from a budget of US$95 million.

In 2013, ‘Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters‘ only invoiced $199 million and received harsh criticism about the narrative, which departed too far from the original novel.

