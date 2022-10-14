Percy Jackson, Annabeth and Groover star in first official image of the series

And here it came! Disney+ excited the entire legion of demigods by publishing, this Thursday (18), the first image of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”, a new series adapted from the books by Rick Riordan. In the preview, the trio of protagonists appear dressed and set at Camp Half-Blood.

While Walker Scobell will play the title character, Leah Jeffries will play the beloved Annabeth Chase, while Aryan Simhadri will play Grover. Take a look:

It’s a very special day for a very special demigod. ⚡️ We’re celebrating Percy Jackson’s birthday with a gift just for you… #PercyPreview#Percy Jackson and the Olympians is coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FUGykTCpyM — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 18, 2022

Recently, the author, who also works as a producer, informed that filming should extend until the beginning of 2023 and the post-production process should start at the same time. “Given all that, I think the most likely air date is likely to be early 2024. Again, this is just an assumption,” he said.

Originally, the saga “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” consists of five books that follow the trajectory and evolution of Percy, a demigod who discovers he is the son of Poseidon, the god of the seas. anxious?