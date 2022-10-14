Peru’s Congress Decides In Two Weeks On President’s Preliminary Trial

Peru’s Congress, dominated by the right, announced this Wednesday (12) that it will decide in two weeks whether to open a preliminary trial against left-wing President Pedro Castillo, after the Public Ministry accused him of the alleged crime of criminal organization. .

“We have ten working days to determine whether or not it proceeds,” Lady Camones, who heads the Subcommittee on Constitutional Prosecutions, responsible for the decision, told the press.

This subcommittee is the first hurdle to be overcome in Congress by Attorney General Patricia Benavides’ complaint against Castillo. This is an unprecedented situation in Peru.

After advancing in several instances, the process may lead to your removal from office.

Camones announced that the application will begin consideration on Friday. If upheld, a preliminary political trial will begin for Castillo, which can last between two and three months until it reaches the plenary of Congress.

The plenary of Congress is the only instance that can decide Castillo’s fate. He was elected last year to rule until July 2026.

Yesterday, in a document delivered to Congress, the National Prosecutor’s Office filed a constitutional complaint against Castillo for the crime of criminal organization.

The complaint includes two former ministers accused of influence peddling: Juan Silva, former holder of Transport and Communications, and Geiner Alvarado, former Minister of Housing. Both are accused of being part of the organization allegedly led by Castillo in the presidency.