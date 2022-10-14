Price to remove Andrey Santos from Vasco is above 30 million euros

Great and perhaps the main highlight of Vasco in this Series B, Andrey Santos has been attracting praise and interests from clubs around the world. One of the teams that has already expressed the desire to hire the midfielder is Newcastle, from England. Such interest was evident weeks ago and, now, the English club can make its first official attack, as the value for the Vasco player was disclosed.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, a specialist in the transfer market, the price to be paid to remove Andrey Santos from Vasco will be above 30 million euros (approximately 150 million reais at the current price). And, as previously reported, Newcastle’s interest remains alive and the possibility of an offer increases, as Vasco has a good relationship with the English club.

If the possible sale of Andrey materializes for this amount, this would be the biggest transfer in the club’s history. Currently, such status is still with the sale of Paulinho to Bayer Leverkusen for 20 million euros, approximately 85 million reais at the price at the time.

Andrey Santos has justified such values ​​with his great football presented. In addition to being Vasco’s highlight, he is one of the highlights of Serie B as a whole. At the moment, the midfielder has seven goals in the competition and is the team’s runner-up, behind Raniel, who has nine.