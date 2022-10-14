Professor Jacqueline dedicates tributes to Teachers’ Day

Councilwoman Professor Jacqueline (UB) honored about 60 teachers this Thursday (10/13), during the ceremony at the Plenary Adriano Jorge at the Manaus City Council (CMM). The event is alluding to Teachers’ Day, celebrated annually on October 15th.

Jacqueline, who is vice-president of the Education Commission, highlighted the importance of teachers, doctors, masters from public and private institutions present at the ceremony. “My political nickname has a professor in the title so that we have representation in parliament. Fight for the cause and fight for improvements in the salary and structural conditions of work in the classroom,” she added.

The councilor, who is also a pedagogue and effective teacher in the public school system for 40 years, recalled situations faced by teachers inside and outside the classroom. “Sometimes we become a social worker, we become a psychologist because we have the commitment and love to be able to transmit knowledge”.

In addition to Jacqueline, councilors Fransuá Matos and Professor Samuel also nominated teachers to be honored.

Check out the list of honorees by Professor Jacqueline below:

ANA EMÍLIA DINIZ SILVA GUEDES – Dr. Mechanical Engineer and current Coordinator of Mechanics and Production Courses at Centro Universitário do Norte – Uninorte

AMANDA DE SOUZA ESTALTD – Dean of Santa Teresa College

ANA GÁUCIA BELTRÃO DE SOUZA – Specialist in Sign Language and Inclusive Education and currently Professor at the Ampliando Horizontes Program located at the Division of Professional Development of the Teaching – DDPM

ADROALDO CAUDURO – Adjunct Professor of the Music Course at the Higher School of Arts and Tourism of the State University of Amazonas – ESAT/UEA

ADOREA REBELLO DA CUNHA ALBUQUERQUE – Dr. in Geography and Professor at UFAM.

AGENOR CAVALCANTI DE VASCONCELOS NETO – Doctor in Anthropology and Researcher in the area of ​​Indigenous Culture in Study Groups of the Postgraduate Program in Social Anthropology in the Amazon at UFAM, currently he is a Musician, Music Producer and Postgraduate Professor in Society and Culture in the Amazon – PPGSCA da UFAM

BRUNA BARBOSA MATUTI MAFRA – Master in Civil Engineering and works as a Professor in the Engineering courses at UFAM and Centro Universitário do Norte – UniNorte

BRUNO SOUZA GOMES – history teacher

CAROLINE CORREA VIANA – Maria Amélia do Espírito Santo State School

CHARLES RIBEIRO DE BRITO – Master in Architecture, currently Professor and Postgraduate Coordinator at Centro Universitário do Norte – UniNorte

CLEIDE MONTEIRO PORTO – Graduated in Pedagogy, as an Educational Advisor and School Supervisor from UFAM, Specialist in School Management and University Management. Currently Technical Advisor at CETAM and Professor of the Degree in Pedagogy at the Nilton Lins University (50 years in Teaching)

CINARA DA SILVA CARDOSO – Director and Vice-Rector of Fametro Faculty

DANNYLO FERREIRA MARQUES – Alice Salerno State School.

DANIELLE DE AZEVEDO FARIAS – physical education teacher and currently working at Semed’s Purchasing Division.

DIEGO FEITOSA GOMES – Physical education teacher.

ELIMARA BARBOSA DOS SANTOS – Esc. Municipal Villa Lobos

ERIKA OLIVEIRA DA SILVA – Specialist Nurse in Intensive Care Unit, Master and Doctor in Basic and Applied Immunology at the Federal University of Amazonas – UFAM, and currently Professor at the Fametro University Center

EMILIANO AUGUSTO REIS CORRÊA – Specialist in Industrial Production and Quality Engineering, he is currently Coordinator of the Electrical Engineering and Control and Automation courses at Centro Universitário do Norte – Uninorte, represented by Mr. Humberto Lopes.

ELDA NUNES DE CARVALHO – Master in Informatics, is currently Professor of IT and Engineering courses at Centro Universitário do Norte – UniNorte.

ELIANA BRIGLIA MARQUES – EM.Hiran de Lima Caminha

FRANCIMEIRE GOMES PINHEIRO – PhD in Biotechnology and Professor at the Fametro University Center

GEAN GONÇALVES DE MATOS – IN John Paul II.

GEISIANE OLIVEIRA FERRERIA – André Vidal de Araújo Municipal Special Education Complex.

GIRLENE RICARDO DA SILVA – Cmei Prof. Maria Amélia Tavares Lopes

IRAILDES CALDAS TORRES – He is a member of the Academia de Letras do Brasil; He is Vice-President of ABEPPA – Brazilian Association of Writers and Poets of the Pan-Amazon; Bachelor in Social Work and Master in Education and Doctor in Social Anthropology from PUC in São Paulo. Post-Doctorate in Social Anthropology from Université Lumière Lyon 2, France. Full Professor at the Federal University of Amazonas, and current Director of the Institute of Philosophy, Human and Social Sciences at the Federal University of Amazonas – Ufam

IREMAR BEZERRA DA LUZ – Master in Materials Engineering and is currently Professor of Engineering courses at Centro Universitário do Norte – Uninorte.

JAÍZA CARVALHO DE SOUSA – Preschool Nursery Infantes Tiradentes

JOCIVANA DOS REIS SARAIVA – CMEI Prof. Renata Holanda de Souza Gonçalves

JOCILENE BARBOSA MATUTI – Professor at EMEF Izabel Angarita

KAITE ANE DOS SANTOS MONTEIRO AND MONTEIRO – Cmei Prof. Maria Amelia Tavares Lopes

KEITTY MENDES DA SILVA – Cmei Pro. Dierdre Gama Machado

LÉLIA LEMOS DE FRANÇA ARAÚJO – Santa Rosa II Municipal School.

LIDIANY DE LIMA CAVALCANTE – Federal University of Amazonas – Ufam

LUCIANA BATISTA DA SILVA – Ceti Marcantonio Vilaça 2 – CMPM

LUCIANO FREITAS RAMOS – Graduated in Mathematics and Prof. Engineering at Centro Universitário do Norte – UniNorte

MÁRCIA CHRISTINA GURGEL DO AMARAL DE PAULA – Colegio Santa Dorothea

MARCIO RAMOS VICCARI CABETE – Professor at Sesc Amazonas

MARIVALDA DE SOUZA MELO – General District Coordinator at the District Education Coordination 06/SEDUC.

MARY JANE SILVA DE CASTRO NASCIMENTO – Municipal Board of Education

MARIA ELIANA DA SILVA PINHEIRO – Municipal Board of Education

MIGUEL ÂNGELO MARTINS – Esc. Est. Professor Ruth Prestes

MÔNICA CRISTIANNE CABRAL PINHEIRO – Municipal Complex of Special Education André Vidal de Araújo

NÁDIA MICHELE REBÊLO DE OLIVEIRA – Professor at Emef Frei Mario Monacelli de Grello

NAIRA CRISTINA DE MORAES MERGLHÃO SOUZA – San Francisco Educational Center

NYCHOLLAS FERREIRA VIANA – Esc. Est. Roberto dos Santos

PAULA FIGLIUOLO DA CRUZ BORGES – Biologist, with a master’s degree in Biotechnology from the State University of Amazonas – UEA and Dr. in Tropical Medicine, from the Osvaldo Cruz Institute, Rio de Janeiro, and currently Professor at the Fametro University Center.

POLYANA MILENA BARROS NAVEGANTE – Master in Education, Lawyer, Professor and Coordinator at Centro Universitário do Norte – Uninorte

RAFAELA PALADINO DA MATA – Veterinary Doctor and Professor at the Veterinary Assistant Course at the Mix Institute – Vocational Courses

ROSA MARIA M. DE ARAÚJO – School teacher Est. Alice Salerno

ROSANNA MAIA DE PAULA ARAÚJO – Teacher at Nursery Luzenir Farias Lopes

ROSELLY MATA DOS PASSOS – Municipal Board of Education

RUDÁ PINTO DE ANDRADE – Esc. Est. Admiral Ernesto de Mello Batista

SILVÂNIA QUEIROZ E SILVA – PhD in Environmental Sciences and Sustainability in the Amazon and currently Professor at the Social Service to Pass Project – SESO

SILVIA GRIJÓ CAVALCANTE – Specialist Professor in Biological Sciences. She works in the Walking Literature Projects; poetic musicality and spreading poetry – through school soirees – in municipal, state and private schools.

SIMONE BRAGA DA SILVA – Professor at Cmei Prof. Maria Amélia Tavares Lopes

SUELLEN GOMES BARROS – Graduated in English Language, Specialist in Information Technology in Education and MBA in People Management and Leadership. Currently Coordinator of the Ampliando Horizontes Program located in the Division of Professional Development of the Teaching – DDPM

TIAGO LIMA E SILVA – Municipal Board of Education

text and photo: Renata Paula – Councilor’s Communications Advisor