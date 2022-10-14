Protests in Iran: Basic guide to understanding the demonstrations

A young woman without a headscarf raises her fist in a protest in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini

Mass protests have swept Iran for nearly a month after the death of a young man for violating strict rules on the wearing of the Islamic headscarf, the hijab.

Iranians have been protesting across the country for nearly a month amid an intense crackdown by security forces.

The demonstrations are seen as the most serious challenge to Iranian authorities in decades.

What are the protests about?

It all started with the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested by morality police in the capital Tehran on September 13 for allegedly violating Iran’s strict rules that require women to cover their hair with a hijab. ).

There were reports that officers hit her over the head with a truncheon. Police said she suffered a heart attack. To support this argument, authorities released footage of Amini collapsing at a police station, but the recording — along with images of her in a coma — infuriated Iranians.

