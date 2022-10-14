Protests in Iran: Basic guide to understanding the demonstrations

October 14, 2022, 08:04 -03

Credit, twitter photo caption, Mass protests have swept Iran for nearly a month after the death of a young man for violating strict rules on the wearing of the Islamic headscarf, the hijab.

Iranians have been protesting across the country for nearly a month amid an intense crackdown by security forces.

The demonstrations are seen as the most serious challenge to Iranian authorities in decades.

What are the protests about?

It all started with the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested by morality police in the capital Tehran on September 13 for allegedly violating Iran’s strict rules that require women to cover their hair with a hijab. ).

There were reports that officers hit her over the head with a truncheon. Police said she suffered a heart attack. To support this argument, authorities released footage of Amini collapsing at a police station, but the recording — along with images of her in a coma — infuriated Iranians.

The first protests took place after Amini’s funeral in the western town of Saqqez, when women in an act of solidarity tore off the scarves they use to cover their heads.

Since then, protests have escalated, with demands for more freedoms and the overthrow of the state.

What role are women playing?

Videos show women burning their headscarves and cutting their hair in public to chants of “Woman, Life, Freedom” and “Death to the Dictator”—a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Although some women have publicly protested the hijab before, cases have been isolated and harshly suppressed. There was nothing compared to the current scale.

In an unprecedented show of support, students have also demonstrated on playgrounds and on the streets.

Men and teenagers also participated in large numbers and supported the women’s claims.

How did the authorities react?

Iranian authorities played down the protests and tried to forcefully suppress them.

Ayatollah Khamenei has accused the United States and Israel, Iran’s arch enemies, of orchestrating “riots” — dismissed by critics as fabricated.

How many people were killed?

The BBC and other independent media are barred from reporting from inside Iran, making it difficult to verify what is claimed by the state press. Social media, activists and human rights groups help provide images, although authorities have shut down internet and phone services.

Iran Human Rights, a group based in Norway, said at least 201 people, including 23 children, had been killed by security forces.

Security forces denied killing peaceful protesters but were filmed firing live ammunition in the streets.

How do they compare to previous protests?

In 2009, millions of people took to the streets after a disputed presidential election. However, the unrest was limited to the big cities and led by the middle class.

Economic hardship sparked nationwide protests in 2017 and 2019, but they mostly took place in working-class areas.