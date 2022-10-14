PSG had BRL 2.5 billion to terminate Neymar and Messi and please Mbappé, says newspaper

The controversy involving Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the Paris Saint-Germain gains new chapters every day. The European press has been dedicated in recent days to understanding the next steps of the characters involved in the plot, especially after the Qatar World Cup. This Thursday, the Spanish Brand reveals that the Parisian team had € 500 million (about BRL 2.5 billion) to break Neymar’s contracts and Messi and satisfy the young Frenchman.

According to the publication of the Spanish newspaper, Kylian Mbappé feels cheated by Paris Saint-Germain. The Parisian club locked with the Real Madrid a long battle for the world champion striker in 2018. To seduce him, PSG gave the ace carte blanche so that he indicated all his preferences, including being able to point out teammates that he would like to see outside the team.

Paris Saint-Germain indicated to Mbappé’s representatives that they had €500 million to break the ties between Neymar and Messi, if it was in the striker’s interest that the Brazilian and Argentine leave the club. Mbappé would have said that Messi could follow, but Neymar, due to his lack of professionalism, should not continue to be linked to PSG.

While Messi and Neymar maintain a close relationship, Mbappé seeks to isolate himself as the team’s star. Photograph: Christian Hartmann / Reuters

From the announcement of renewal with Paris Saint-Germain, rumors of Neymar’s departure began. The Brazilian was offered to some clubs, but none were interested in opening negotiations, made unfeasible mainly by the annual salary of around R$155 million tax free.

What Mbappé and the French team did not expect was that the Brazilian ace would activate the automatic renewal clause until 2027. The measure made PSG’s life even more difficult and was, according to the Spanish vehicle, the last straw for Mbappé.

Given that Mbappé failed to secure himself as the great and lonely star of Paris Saint-Germain, the Frenchman would be determined to change his tune. Real Madrid once again appears as a candidate to welcome the 23-year-old. The definition, however, must be left for after the World Cup in Qatar, in which he will defend the french team.