Public Prosecutor’s Office will investigate weapons exposure on Children’s Day in Uberaba Jornal da Manhã

After the exposure of weapons during the Children’s Day event in Uberaba, this Wednesday (12), the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) began investigating possible violations of the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA). In an interview with JM radioprosecutor Ana Catharina Machado Normanton stated that a public civil action can be brought in case of confirmed crimes.

Responsible for the Children and Youth Court, Ana Catharina explains that complaints received from children handling heavy weapons will be forwarded to the criminal prosecution and, if necessary, a criminal investigation will begin, parallel to the Court’s analysis. The main point of the analysis is article 242 of the ECA, which provides that “selling, providing, even free of charge or delivering, in any way, to children or adolescents a weapon, ammunition or explosive” is prohibited. The prescribed penalty is imprisonment from six months to two years and a fine.

“There is a legal divergence as to whether I would need to expose [a criança] to a concrete risk or whether this exposure would be abstract, regardless of the concrete analysis. The responsible prosecutor who will judge whether, within the scope of his understanding, would need to have a concrete or presumed exposition”, clarifies the prosecutor.

Ana Catharina Machado reinforces that the Public Ministry does not get involved in political-party issues, and will maintain its technical and legal action.

