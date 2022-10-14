Putin calls for ‘goodwill’ to resolve conflicts, but does not cite war

Kremlin – 10.10.2022 Putin at a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin said “goodwill” should be used to resolve conflicts around the world. In the speech, however, the president did not mention the war in Ukraine, which began on February 24 this year, and has lasted almost eight months.

“Everyone has goodwill, and we need to use that goodwill to the fullest” to resolve any conflict, Putin said while speaking to leaders at the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit.

“We must strive to find ways out of the current situation, wherever it arises,” he continued.

The Russian also said that the country “welcomes the mediation efforts of anyone, as long as they are aimed at defusing the situation, for the benefit of all participants in the conflicts”.

“This also applies to our US and European partners,” he added.

The statement was made during an event in the Kazakh capital of Astana, which, in addition to Putin, was attended by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has severed diplomatic ties with the country led by President Volodymyr Zelensky and its Western allies. Earlier this month, the Ukrainian signed a decree formally ruling out any possible negotiations with Putin

.

The action came after the Russian announced the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions — Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

No large international country or international organization such as the United Nations recognizes the referendums held by Moscow in the four Ukrainian areas and claims that there is no legal basis for the annexations.

On Tuesday (11), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the United States has been involved “for a long time” in the war in Ukraine.

Lavrov told Russian state television that officials — including White House national security spokesman John Kirby — said the United States was open to negotiations and Russia

refused, but that this is not true.

“That’s a lie,” Lavrov said. “We have not received any serious offers to make contact,” he added. He said Russia is willing to engage with the US or Turkey to find a way to end the war.

Another point that has been shaking the relationship between the countries and pushing the war

of a possible ceasefire is the eventual accession of the Ukraine

to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Yesterday, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov said the move could lead to a third world war.

“Kiev is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation into a third world war,” he told the state news agency. TASS

.

“Apparently, that’s what they’re counting on — to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again,” he added.

The Russian official also said that Western countries, by helping Ukraine, also become “a direct part of the conflict”.

