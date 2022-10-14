Rafael Rolim launches himself as a pre-candidate for the election in Fluminense | fluminense

The elections in Fluminense are approaching, and one more candidate has made official his participation in the election, as anticipated by columnist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper “O Globo”, last week: it is the lawyer Rafael Rolim, 43 years old. Currently Deputy Attorney General of the State of Rio de Janeiro, he launched his pre-candidacy to run for president of the club in the triennium 2023-2025. The election will take place in the second half of November – the date is yet to be set.

Unlike the other candidates, Rolim does not have any political group (he guarantees that he does not even intend to have one) and has never been part of Fluminense’s political life. His life is linked to the Government of Rio, where he was head of the State Labor Attorney (between 2008 and 2014), legal director of CEDAE (between 2015 and 2019) and Deputy Attorney General of the State (since 2020). To gethe lawyer explained that the motivation for applying for the first time is to change the model of governing the institution:

– I come from the stands. I’ve been going to Maracanã since 1985 and I never left my place, which is in the Fluminense grandstand. I have never held any position or function at Fluminense. I am, therefore, from outside the structure of the club, which has only brought us one Carioca title in 10 years. I present myself as a candidate for the position of president to give a concrete option to change the trajectory of Fluminense. I propose the rupture of the associative model in force today. Our glories have brought us to this day, but we need courage now to promote the rupture that will lead us to tomorrow. The greatness of a team is measured and protected by the expectations of its fans. And my expectations are very high.

Among the promises of the pre-candidate, the main banner is the transformation into SAF (Sociedade Anônima de Futebol), a move already made by other clubs in Brazil, such as Cruzeiro, Botafogo, Vasco, América-MG, among others. Rolim says he has been putting together this project for a year together with Pedro Antônio, former vice president of Special Projects in the Peter Siemsen administration and responsible for the construction of the tricolor CT. Without revealing names, the lawyer says there are already “advanced conversations with investors”:

– Directly and transparently, the objective is to transform the club’s football into SAF, ensuring an initial investment to build a winning football. On the other hand, facing the huge debt of the club, allowing an operation with cash flow, the permanence of base athletes in the main team and obtaining a debt clearance certificate (CND). Fluminense doesn’t have time to wait for change. Certainly, the next president will face a club with an approximate debt of R$ 1 billion, with salaries, awards and taxes delayed, not counting the 13th salary. Our proposal is to ensure the inflow of “new money” at a first moment. There are already advanced conversations with investors to make this happen. Without that, I can assure you that whoever sits in the president’s chair will continue to “dry ice”.

– Change is often frightening. But only the new lives who, in fact, take the risks and I’m ready for that. We cannot continue to play football as we did in past decades. The rupture of the model is crucial for our strengthening. We need idols, titles and new fans. Believe that it is possible to do different. I do not distinguish between situation and opposition, because we are all tricolor. I want the union of all fans and partners to build a better future, preserving our traditions and our great vocation, which is to celebrate titles in Laranjeiras.

To register the ticket, it is necessary to obtain 200 signatures from members of the club – not counting the socio-football modality. In addition to Rafael Rolim, the lawyers Marcelo Souto and Ademar Arrais also already launched pre-candidates for the election in Fluminense. Current president, Mário Bittencourt also made it official in recent days that he will be a candidate for reelection.

