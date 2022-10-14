Rebecca Hall joins the cast of the film

Rebecca Hall has joined the cast of Godzilla vs Kong, a film that integrates the MonsterVerse franchise. The information is from Variety. No word yet on what Hall’s role will be in the film, and much of the plot details have been kept under wraps for now. Until then, we only know what the film’s title spontaneously explains.







Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images / AdoroCinema

Scheduled for release on May 22, 2020, Godzilla vs Kong will follow the events of Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla II: King of the Monsters (debuts in Brazil on May 30, 2019).

Directed by Adam Wingard, a director with a background in horror films who was responsible for Death Note (2017), Blair Witch Project (2016) and You’re Next (2011). the cast of Godzilla vs Kong It will feature Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, Julian Dennison and Brian Tyree Henry.

Hall was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2009 for her work on Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008). Other outstanding works of his career were in The Great Trick (2006), Dangerous Attraction (2010), Iron Man 3 (2013) and Christine – A True Story (2016).

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!