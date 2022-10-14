Renato Augusto and +1; Narrator pinpoints Corinthians starting duo that would play ‘in the 11’ of Flamengo

Flamengo and Corinthians have been, without a shadow of a doubt, the two most talked about teams in Brazilian football in the last week. This is because in addition to being in the final of the Copa do Brasil, the first match between the two giants of national sport was filled with controversy.

It is common sense that Flamengo currently has the best squad in Brazilian football, but for the narrator Nilson César, this does not detract from the São Paulo team. Nilson even says that there are two names that wear the Corinthians shirt that could very well fight for space in the Rio team.

“Renato Augusto is the only one who would fit in this Flamengo team. Him and Cassio. Yeah, Fagner is at the end of his career. Renato is the only one who has a different technical quality. Flamengo will be champion in Rio de Janeiro and that’s it“, said the narrator in an appearance on Jovem Pan’s Bate Pronto program.

Another name that according to Nilson could have space in Fla is Roger Guedes, but the striker is not having a good time and according to the narrator, he was ‘canceled’ by Rodinei: “Isn’t Róger Guedes a good player? Rodinei’s monster ended up with him in the game yesterday. It’s true, he didn’t play anything and still complained”he concluded.

With many controversies and a score still open, Flamengo will try to win the Copa do Brasil at home, with the support of its fans. The ball rolls at 21:45 next Wednesday (19), for the final 90 minutes of the Copa do Brasil decision.