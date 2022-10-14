Renner innovates and launches premium collection with looks and home items

You know that classic spring day, when it’s neither too hot nor too cold? Renner launched a premium collection of the Atelier line that offers clothing items that perfectly match the weather. In addition to timeless models (so you can also use them in other seasons) marked by textures, delicacy, references to nature. In addition to having cool colors such as light yellow and gray, with vibrant shades of pink, blue and green.

Flare Pants In Viscolinho

Flare Pants In Viscolinho With Beige Elastic Waistband. Photo: Publicity/Lojas Renner

R$ 299.90 at Lojas Renner

New Midi Dress In Viscose

New Midi Dress In Viscose With Cutouts And Pink Embroidery. Photo: Publicity/Lojas Renner

R$ 399.90 at Lojas Renner

Straight Pants In Viscose With Purple Embroidery

Straight Pants In Viscose With Purple Embroidery. Photo: Publicity/Lojas Renner

R$ 319.90 at Lojas Renner

As we mentioned, the launch of the Atelier line has details and references from nature with pieces that bring combinations with each other, as they have smooth compositions, prints and textures. The result is an elegant, fluid and totally comfortable composition.

Linen Midi Dress With Yellow Floral Print

Linen Midi Dress With Yellow Floral Print. Photo: Publicity/Lojas Renner

R$ 379.90 at Lojas Renner

Elongated Triangle Lace Bra

Elongated Triangle Bra In Lace Without Cups And Green Hoop. Photo: Publicity/Lojas Renner

R$ 99.90 at Lojas Renner

With basic items that make up the women’s closet, the Atelier collection makes a smart mix between tailoring and the season’s trends, such as the cut outs style. Accessories are also present in the new premium collection with organic shapes and a floral touch, which contrast harmoniously with, for example, sandal laces, wooden block heels or even colored leatherette.

Leather Sandal With Lacing

Leather Sandal With Lacing And Differentiated Heel Off White. Photo: Publicity/Lojas Renner

R$ 279.90 at Lojas Renner

Leather Bucket Bag With Thin Straps

Leather Bucket Bag With Thin Brown Straps. Photo: Publicity/Lojas Renner

R$ 399.90 at Lojas Renner

Leather Sandal With Straps

Leather Sandal With Straps And Brown Hollow Detail. Photo: Publicity/Lojas Renner

R$ 279.90 at Lojas Renner

And to complement and bring totality to the sensorial proposal, the premium line has expanded its portfolio with items for the home, which brings the essence of the looks, only now for home decor. The lavender fragrance is present in the aromatic candle, room diffuser and also a fragrant spray to apply on fabrics, such as bed and sofa.

Home Spray Lavender And Spices Alchemia Atelier 120ml

Home Spray Lavender And Spices Alchemia Atelier 120ml. Photo: Publicity/Lojas Renner

R$ 69.90 at Lojas Renner

Room Diffuser Lavender And Spices Alchemia Atelier 200ml

Room Diffuser Lavender And Spices Alchemia Atelier 200ml. Photo: Publicity/Lojas Renner

R$ 129.90 at Lojas Renner

Flavoring Candle Lavender And Spices Alchemia Atelier 190g

Flavoring Candle Lavender And Spices Alchemia Atelier 190g. Photo: Publicity/Lojas Renner

R$ 99.90 at Lojas Renner

