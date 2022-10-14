Renner innovates and launches premium collection with looks and home items

You know that classic spring day, when it’s neither too hot nor too cold? Renner launched a premium collection of the Atelier line that offers clothing items that perfectly match the weather. In addition to timeless models (so you can also use them in other seasons) marked by textures, delicacy, references to nature. In addition to having cool colors such as light yellow and gray, with vibrant shades of pink, blue and green.
Flare Pants In Viscolinho
R$ 299.90 at Lojas Renner
New Midi Dress In Viscose
R$ 399.90 at Lojas Renner
Straight Pants In Viscose With Purple Embroidery
R$ 319.90 at Lojas Renner
As we mentioned, the launch of the Atelier line has details and references from nature with pieces that bring combinations with each other, as they have smooth compositions, prints and textures. The result is an elegant, fluid and totally comfortable composition.
Linen Midi Dress With Yellow Floral Print
R$ 379.90 at Lojas Renner
Elongated Triangle Lace Bra
R$ 99.90 at Lojas Renner
With basic items that make up the women’s closet, the Atelier collection makes a smart mix between tailoring and the season’s trends, such as the cut outs style. Accessories are also present in the new premium collection with organic shapes and a floral touch, which contrast harmoniously with, for example, sandal laces, wooden block heels or even colored leatherette.
Leather Sandal With Lacing
R$ 279.90 at Lojas Renner
Leather Bucket Bag With Thin Straps
R$ 399.90 at Lojas Renner
Leather Sandal With Straps
R$ 279.90 at Lojas Renner
And to complement and bring totality to the sensorial proposal, the premium line has expanded its portfolio with items for the home, which brings the essence of the looks, only now for home decor. The lavender fragrance is present in the aromatic candle, room diffuser and also a fragrant spray to apply on fabrics, such as bed and sofa.
Home Spray Lavender And Spices Alchemia Atelier 120ml
R$ 69.90 at Lojas Renner
Room Diffuser Lavender And Spices Alchemia Atelier 200ml
R$ 129.90 at Lojas Renner
Flavoring Candle Lavender And Spices Alchemia Atelier 190g
R$ 99.90 at Lojas Renner
