Revenue Auction has electronics at below market prices, including new cell phones from R$ 300 – Campos 24 Horas

Thousands of seized or abandoned goods will be auctioned on October 20, in a process organized by the Federal Revenue Service of São Paulo. Among the 90 lots, there are electronics at below-market prices, such as iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads and Xiaomi-branded cell phones.

One of the highlights is an iPhone 11 with charger, whose initial bid is R$850. There are also lots that contain five Apple Watch Series 3 digital watches for R$3,000, each costing R$600. A device this model costs approximately R$ 1,500 at retail.

There are also several lots with Xiaomi brand cell phones, with bids starting at R$300.

The submission of proposals began at 8:00 am on the 10th of this month and will continue until 6:00 pm on Wednesday, October 19th, the eve of the auction. Interested parties can schedule a visit to one of the 11 places where the goods are stored, in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo, which must be done in advance by telephone at each location, as described in the notice.

The lots that are purchased by individuals can only be destined for use or consumption. On the other hand, legal entities can separate items for use, consumption, industrialization or commercialization, with the exception of batches 11 to 14, 16 to 24, 30, 34 and 38 to 58, which contain cell phones and accessories.

To participate, interested parties must register on the website of the Federal Revenue, where the offers must be presented.

See photos of some products below: