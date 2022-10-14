Rival for Apple Watch Ultra: Amazfit Falcon launched with titanium design and 14-day battery

Amazfit has just launched a competitor for the Apple Watch Ultra. We’re talking about the Amazfit Falcon, which arrives with a premium and resistant TC4 titanium design to accompany the daily lives of athletes with advanced exercise monitoring.
Thanks to its composition, 1.28-inch AMOLED screen with sapphire glass and a resolution of 416×416 pixels and 1000 nits of brightness, the Amazfit Falcon has military resistance certification after passing 15 tests.
Falcon still has 20ATM water resistance with support for tracking 159 sports, 25 types of workouts, 8 of which are recognized and recorded by the watch automatically by Zepp OS.
One of the main points of the Amazfit Falcon is the ability to sync with various health monitoring systems such as Apple Health, Google Fit, Adidas, Running and Strava. There’s also support for various Bluetooth accessories like heart rate straps and more.
Zepp OS also integrates the Zepp Coach that uses artificial intelligence to recommend exercises and analyze performance based on the user’s experience and physical state. To determine this, the Falcon has sensors for heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, breathing and stress, which also monitor sleep to determine the level of recovery.
There’s even dual-band GPS support for greater accuracy even indoors. Cell phone connection is via Bluetooth 5.0 LE and 2.4 GHz WiFi for fast data synchronization.
Amazfit Falcon is compatible with devices running Android 7 or iOS 12 and newer versions of both systems. The bracelet is 22 mm made of silicone and the battery is another strong point: while competitors have a maximum autonomy of 3 days, the Falcon can be away from the socket for up to 14 days with a charge of just 2 hours.
price and availability
The Amazfit Falcon is now available in Europe through the official Amazfit and Amazon online store for 499 euros or about R$2,570 in direct conversion. There is no release date in Brazil.