Rival for Apple Watch Ultra: Amazfit Falcon launched with titanium design and 14-day battery

Amazfit has just launched a competitor for the Apple Watch Ultra. We’re talking about the Amazfit Falcon, which arrives with a premium and resistant TC4 titanium design to accompany the daily lives of athletes with advanced exercise monitoring.

Thanks to its composition, 1.28-inch AMOLED screen with sapphire glass and a resolution of 416×416 pixels and 1000 nits of brightness, the Amazfit Falcon has military resistance certification after passing 15 tests.

Falcon still has 20ATM water resistance with support for tracking 159 sports, 25 types of workouts, 8 of which are recognized and recorded by the watch automatically by Zepp OS.