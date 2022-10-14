River Plate sets targets to replace Marcelo Gallardo; see names

Coach Marcelo Gallardo announced at a press conference this Thursday that at the end of the season he will leave the command of River Plate after 8 years. According to the Argentine newspaper hellothe Millonarios have already set some targets to replace the club’s idol.

Pablo Aimar, a former midfielder who is part of the coaching staff of Argentina’s senior team with Lionel Scaloni, has a history at River and is one of the well-quoted names.

Former defender Martin Demichelis, who started at River and then moved on to Bayern Munich and Manchester City, also appears as a possible candidate to take over the vacant post – he is currently Bayern’s youth coach.

Ricardo Gareca, ex-Palmeiras, and who has been out of work since he failed with the Peruvian national team in the repechage for the World Cup in Qatar, was also cited by hello as a possible replacement for Gallardo.

Javier Pinola, a 39-year-old River defender, is in the final stretch of his career and as he is a leader within the squad, he also appears as a ‘homemade’ option. Hernán Crespo, current coach of Al Duhail in Qatar, cannot be ruled out either.

Cacique Medina, ex-Inter, and who eliminated River from Libertadores with Vélez, runs outside among the names mentioned.