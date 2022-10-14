Rogério Ceni completes one year at São Paulo without titles, but respected

This Thursday (13), Rogério Ceni completed one year under the command of São Paulo. On October 13, 2021, Hernán Crespo left Tricolor paulista and, on the same day, the club’s idol as a goalkeeper became the new coach.

This is Ceni’s second time on the team. The first took place in 2017, but it only lasted five months, without major achievements. In this current passage, he took the team to the final of the Campeonato Paulista, semifinal of the Copa do Brasil and fight against the ghost of the lost final of the Copa Sudamericana – seen as one of the great goals of the coach since he took office, but which had a happy ending.

Ceni took charge of Tricolor after a drop in the team’s performance in the Brasileirão with Crespo – who was in the conquest of the 2021 Paulista, breaking a fast of eight seasons without titles. In the penultimate round of the competition, he freed the team from the relegation zone.

With the defeat at Paulista, when losing to Palmeiras 4-0 at Allianz Parque, the cups became a priority – since São Paulo fought mainly for the continental, since the last international conquest happened in 2012. At the time , Ceni still acted as a goalkeeper.

Eliminated by Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil, the defeat to Independiente Del Valle, in Cordoba, changed the coach’s course during the season and exposed a series of doubts about the future. That’s because on occasions before the big decision, the coach said that his future directly depended on the conquest.

“I need to be champion to continue. There are all the club’s situations, but we are driven by conquests. We went to Fortaleza to be champion, to Flamengo to be champion. São Paulo to be champion”, he said after the victory against Ceará, at Castelão.

After returning from Cordoba, everything was in doubt. If the old goal was the international conquest, the current one is to end the season among the top eight, to play in the next Copa Libertadores.

This week, Rogério Ceni participated in a meeting to define the projections for the next year. The board emphasized that it has the current coach as the only possible name for next season.

Even ‘in the scolding’ by the fans due to the trauma of the Copa Sudamericana, Ceni – it seems – establishes a good relationship with the players – something that is always mentioned by themselves. Rafinha, one of the team’s veterans, even mentioned such points after the defeat to Botafogo in the last match played, when questioning whether the squad was having problems with Rogério.

“We lost a decision, football is like that, I’ve lost so much in my life and I’ve won a lot too, when you lose, unfortunately like that, criticism comes, nothing serves, nothing was worth it. But then, we, as players, I was captain in the game, I’m here to talk like this. We’re always looking to do better, since I got here in January, I think you all are following us, no one has ever seen any player being soft and no player failing to run. No, we surrendered, our group gave an identity. Of course, we didn’t conquer, this is what generates, now, all kinds of dissatisfaction, crisis, but we know that we are giving our best”, said Rafinha, denying internal problems with the coach.

In July this year, São Paulo announced the renewal of Rogério Ceni’s contract until the end of 2023. Before, the agreement was valid until the end of this year.