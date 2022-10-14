Rose d’Or Awards. Portuguese soap operas stand out in the nominations

National productions have accumulated seven nominations in the awards rose d’or. THE SIC and the TVI compete with three projects each, in the category of Soap operas. THE RTPin turn, participates in the competition with Glory, in the category of Drama. The awards, given to programs and entities of “excellence” in the areas of Television and Audio, are delivered to the November 28th.

The complete list, published this Wednesday (12), includes three productions by SP Television to the SIC: for you, Love Love Vol.2and Honeymoon. Love love thus achieves a second nomination for the award, after having already been nominated in 2021. for youpremiered in March 2022, and the “super soap opera” Honeymoon that crosses Love love and nazareth and premiered in June, win the first nominations.

already the TVI also sees nominated three productions from Plural for channel: well me Would you likebroadcast between October 2020 and November 2021, I want to live, premiered in January of this year, and Forever, on display since November 2021. The TVI thus breaks a record and affirms national productions abroad, in a category in which only SIC is usually named. Despite this, a Portuguese soap opera has never brought home one of the awards. In competition in the same category as these six national productions, the telenovela da Globe wetlandwhich in Portugal is also transmitted by SIC

Rounding out the cast of national productions is the first Portuguese series produced by Netflixtogether with the RTP, Glory. The series premiered in November 2020 and is available on the streaming service. streaming.

the prizes rose d’or are awarded annually to outstanding international projects within and outside of international fiction. are in charge of EBU (European Broadcasting Agency), which is also responsible for organizing and broadcasting the Eurovision Song Contest.