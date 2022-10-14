RTX 4090: see video card benchmarks in games

Last Wednesday (12), the RTX 4090 was finally released and yes, we already know that NVIDIA’s new flagship is the perfect definition of monstrosity in hardware form. Because of this, we separated a batch of tests carried out by specialized portals to measure the power of the GPU.

In addition to the benchmarks, several specialized vehicles have already released complete analyzes of the RTX 4090, which arrived in Brazil with a suggested price of R$14,999. Check out a compilation of reviews at this link.

Full HD (1080p)

The RTX 4090 is a board specially developed for rEnjoying games in full quality, ray tracing effects and 4K — and maybe even 8K. However, when testing the model in Full HD resolution, the GPU is able to theoretically produce its highest number of frames due to the lower processing demand of the chip.

TechPowerUp/play

TechPowerUp calculated the average frames that the NVIDIA release can do at 1080p, and the result is in the range of 216 frames, highlighting the averages of Doom Eternal and Resident Evil Village, above 450 frames. Compared to the RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti, the 4090 had performance jumps of 25 and 19%, respectively.

Quad HD (1440p)

1440p, also known as Quad HD or 2.5K, is the very interesting and heavier mid-range resolution than Full HD, but even so, the RTX 4090 is super easily in the tests.

In testing carried out by The Vergegames like Forza Horizon 5, Control and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla show a very interesting evolution from 60 to 70 frames of difference, a margin of approximately 50% of gross earnings. Other titles remain unchanged, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator and Watch Dogs: Legion with Ray Tracing and DLSS 2.0 active.

The Verge/play

4K Ultra HD (3840×2160)

If you’re looking to buy an RTX 4090 it’s good to have a decent 4K TV or monitor, because that seems to be the only practical scenario where this card really seems worth it, unless you’re a demanding content creator who needs the best. market hardware.

Tom’s Hardware/playback

The website Tom’s Hardware performed a compilation with the average GPU at this resolution versus dozens of other cards. The model guarantees approximately 124 frames during gameplay45 more than the RTX 3090 Ti.

TechPowerUp’s analysis shows that the GPU could reach an average of 153 frames at 2160p. The discrepancy between the numbers of each communication vehicle is related to the type of equipment used together with the plate, and the difference in the analyzed sections, which certainly cause a positive or negative impact on performance.

ray tracing

Ray Tracing lighting technology is further improved on this new generation of NVIDIA cards, and with the RTX 4090 it is possible to run games like Cyberpunk 2077 at 83 frames with the help of DLSS 2.0 in Balanced mode.

The same happens for the complex Hitman III, which is at an average of 111 frames, well above the 62 frames that the 3090 is capable of doing under the same conditions. Watch Dogs: Legion, another demanding title in terms of this feature, runs well at 67 frames per second on average.

Incidentally, it is worth noting that the performance of the GPU running games with Native 4K ray tracing is equally impressive. Control finally manages to run at 60+ frames erratically without the help of DLSS; and the same is confirmed with Metro Exodus, capable of exceeding 115 frames.

DLSS 3.0

O DLSS 3.0 perhaps it is one of the main highlights of the RTX 40xx series of cards, since the technology manages to create intermediate frames in the image reconstruction process to perform the resolution upscaling, resulting in more frames for the player and a very similar or even better quality than the original.

YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits tested A Plague Tale: Requiem in 4K and graphics on Ultra. Gameplay in native resolution manages to handle 60 frames without any apparent difficulties, while DLSS 2.0 pushes the frame rate to 105. Version 3.0 of the feature makes an absurd jump to 145 frames on average, a difference of 123%.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is regarded as one of the heaviest games for PCs, but the RTX 4090 makes this game play seem like a simple walk in the park. On its own, the GPU can handle over 70 frames at 4K and maximum quality; while the Third-gen DLSS raises that margin to 150 frames, a gain of 118%.

ElAnalistaDeBits (YouTube)/play

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the games that stand out with the new technology. The CD Projekt Red title is known to be extremely heavy when ray tracing enabled and in 4K. DLSS 2.0 achieves a good rate of 84 frames per second on average, but is again swallowed by 120 frames that DLSS 3.0 is capable of.

The RTX 4090 is now available for purchase in the global market, while in Brazil some stores are already starting to sell the product with a suggested price of R$14,999.