Russia launches heavy attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine for fourth day in a row | National Journal

For the fourth day in a row, Russia made heavy attacks against civilian targets in the Ukraine.

It was dawn in Mikolaiv and the bombing was still very recent. A frightened lady asked for help.

Then came the main mission: looking for a missing boy, who could be under the rubble. The firefighters tried everything they could, and they found it.

Artem, 11, had been there for over six hours. He was taken to the hospital and the doctors said he will be fine. Two people died in this attack on the port city.

Since Monday (10), the Vladimir Putin’s troops have intensified bombings to avenge the explosion on the bridge linking Russia and Crimeaterritory illegally annexed by the Russian government in 2014.

From Wednesday (12) to Thursday, missiles hit at least 40 Ukrainian cities and towns. In southern Ukraine, the Russian leader of the occupied Kherson region urged civilians to leave to save themselves, and cited daily attacks by Ukrainian forces trying to retake the territory.

In yet another symptom of the escalation of the war, on Thursday, the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council said that the possible entry of Ukraine to nato could result in World War III. Meeting in Brussels, representatives of the Western military alliance discussed defense strategies not only for Ukraine.

The allies intend to acquire air defense systems that protect them from missile attacks and already promised to do the same for Ukraine.