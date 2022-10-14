Russia Reaffirms Ukraine’s NATO Accession Will Lead to World War 3

posted on 10/14/2022 06:00



(credit: Alexander Nemenov/AFP)

Alexander Venediktov, deputy secretary of Russia’s National Security Council, warned yesterday that Ukraine’s eventual accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is the way to a conflict that will drag the entire world. “Kiev is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation into World War III,” he told Russian news agency Tass. He accused the West of being “a direct part of the conflict”. Venediktov’s remarks add to the tension in the face of repeated threats from Krtenlin officials over the use of tactical nuclear weapons and coincide with a delicate moment for Moscow’s forces in the country.

On the front, Russia has announced that it will help organize the evacuation of residents from the Ukrainian province of Kherson, which it annexed last month, in a new sign that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is advancing. The announcement comes a day after Ukraine claimed to have recovered five locations in that region, in the south of the country. “The government has decided to organize aid for the removal of the inhabitants to other parts of the country,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told Russian TV.

Previously, the Russian occupation authorities of Kherson had asked Moscow to withdraw civilians from this territory annexed by Russia at the end of September and the target of a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian army. “We ask that all residents of Kherson province who want to protect themselves from (Ukrainian) missiles can go to other Russian regions,” Vladimir Saldo, head of the regional occupation administration, told Telegram. “Take your children and go.” Kherson, located near the Crimean border, was the first metropolis conquered by Russian forces since February 24.





nuclear attack

European Union (EU) diplomacy chief Josep Borrell sent a strong message to the Kremlin after veiled threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin to resort to nuclear weapons in Ukraine. “Any nuclear attack against Ukraine will generate a response; it will not be a nuclear response, but it will be so strong from a military point of view that the Russian army will be annihilated,” he warned. For Borrell, Putin “guarantees that he is not lying. And he cannot afford to bluff now.” But “those who support Ukraine are not bluffing either,” he pointed out.