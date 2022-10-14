Russian army will be annihilated in case of nuclear attack, says EU

According to the bloc’s head of diplomacy, Josep Borrell, the response would not use nuclear weapons.

The head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, said this Thursday (13.Oct.2022) that Russian troops will be “annihilated” by NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and the United States, should Russia carry out any nuclear attack on Ukraine.

“Vladimir Putin is saying he is not bluffing. The US and NATO are not bluffing either, and any nuclear strike against Ukraine will create a response, not a nuclear response, but a military response so powerful that the Russian army will be annihilated.”said Borrell in a speech at the inauguration of a pilot program at the European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges (Belgium).

In a speech in September 2022, Vladimir Putin said that Russia has a variety of weapons of destruction, some of them more “modern” than those of NATO countries. The Russian president said he would use them if his country’s territorial integrity was threatened.

“Without a doubt, we will use all means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff”added Putin.

NATO Secretary General Jens Soltenberg said on this 5th (Oct 13) that the organization’s possibility of using nuclear weapons against Russia are “remote”. Without giving details on what would be the military alliance’s response to a possible nuclear attack, he said that NATO has been monitoring Russian nuclear facilities for decades.

Ukraine is not part of NATO. As a result, it is not entitled to the coverage of the self-defense clause, adopted by the member countries.

Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov said Ukraine’s eventual entry into NATO could lead to World War 3. At the end of September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested the “accelerated entry” country in the military alliance.