Russian bombs hit more than 40 Ukrainian cities

Kiev region has been hit by kamikaze drones, according to Governor Oleksiy Kuleba

More than 40 Ukrainian cities and towns were hit by Russian missiles in the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Thursday (13.Oct.2022). The attacks focused on the districts of Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkassy,​​Chernyakhov, Bilogorivka, Spirnyi, Pavlivka, Myrnyi and Davydovoy Brod.

In Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, kamikaze drones were used, according to the region’s governor, Oleksiy Kuleba.

“Today, around 5 am, the Russians launched an attack on the Kyiv region. In one of the communities in the region, we have 3 enemy kamikaze drone attacks on an infrastructure object. This caused a fire. There are no casualties or injuries.”said Oleksiy Kuleba on Telegram.

In the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv, shelling hit civilian objects. A 5-story building had the last 2 completely destroyed and the others under rubble because of the attack.

According to the governor of Mykolaiv, an 11-year-old boy spent 6 hours under the rubble. The child is receiving medical care. Another 7 people are missing.

“Last night, Mykolaiv was the target of massive bombing by C-300 missiles. There’s a raid on a 5-story building. An 11-year-old boy was pulled out of the rubble, where he spent 6 hours. Now the child is receiving medical care. The search continues for 7 more people”says the tweet.

In contrast, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 32 attacks. The balance was 25 areas of concentration of Russian weapons and military equipment damaged.

3rd World War

Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov said that Ukraine’s eventual entry into NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) could lead to World War 3. At the end of September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requested “accelerated entry” of your country in the military alliance.

For Ukraine to become part of NATO, the request must be approved by the 30 countries that make up the group. Zelensky’s request was announced after Russia officially annexed 4 Ukrainian territories.