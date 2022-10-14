Sambadrome and without Marginal: the route for the São Paulo eP – Formula E News

The circuit design for the São Paulo eP begins to gain color. This Thursday (13), Formula E promoted a launch event for the 2023 race in São Paulo – which will mark the debut of the category in Brazil. O BIG PRIZE was present.

As mentioned at the press conference, the route planned for the São Paulo EP should be about 3 kilometers long, starting at the Anhembi Sambadrome — and without going through the Marginal Tietê. The homologation of the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) is lacking.

Also at the event, Formula E had already announced the opening of ticket sales – with prices starting at R$300 – for the dispute.

The São Paulo EP launch event was attended by the GRAND PRIZE (Photo: Rodrigo Berton/GRAND PRIZE)

In addition to executives from Formula E and authorities from São Paulo, Brazilian drivers Lucas Di Grassi and Sérgio Sette Câmara were also present at the event — which took place in the Matarazzo Building, São Paulo’s city hall since 2004. Ricardo Nunes, mayor of São Paulo Paul; Gustavo Pires, president of SPTuris; and Alberto Longo, head of Formula E, were some of the figures present.

The race on March 25, 2023, at the Anhembi Sambadrome, will mark Brazil’s debut on the Formula E calendar. São Paulo appeared on the provisional calendar for the 2017-18 season, but the city was replaced by Punta del Este. , in Uruguay, with reason for postponement to 2019 due to the privatization process of the Anhembi Complex. However, it was later cancelled.

Car concept present at São Paulo City Hall (Photo: Rodrigo Berton/GRAND PRIZE)

With the return of São Paulo, Formula E will once again host races in South America. The last visit was in Santiago, Chile, in January 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic began. Buenos Aires, in Argentina, was another place to receive the championship.

