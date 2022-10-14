São Paulo evaluates proposal by goalkeeper Gatito Fernández, from Botafogo

According to findings from the THROW!Gatito Fernández, goalkeeper of Botafogo, would have aroused interest in the Sao Paulowhich evaluates a proposal to the Paraguayan at the end of the year.



The Paraguayan’s contract with the Rio de Janeiro team ends in 2022. With no definite future, the goalkeeper lit the radar of Tricolor paulista. according to THROW! found, hiring is difficult because he has the worded renewal with Botafogo.

Currently 34 years old, it is not the first time that São Paulo is interested in the goalkeeper. In 2017, Tricolor declined to sign – in the year that Gatito left Figueira for Botafogo. That’s because, at the time, Rogério Ceni opted for Sidão for the team’s goal, since he considered that he played better with his feet.

Until then, Leco’s management had even tied salary bases with the Paraguayan, but Ceni backed off the deal.

Currently with seven foreigners in the tricolor cast, these being Arboleda, Gabriel Neves, Giuliano Galoppo, Andrés Colorado, Bustos, Ferraresi and Calleri, the eventual arrival of Gatito would make Ceni have to make some choices. According to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), each club has a limit of foreigners that can be listed for a match. Currently, the entity allows up to five names.

The 2022 season was one of recovery for Gatito. The goalkeeper suffered a serious injury in 2020, which prevented him from playing for much of the second half. Last year, still in recovery, he didn’t play the entire season.