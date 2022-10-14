São Paulo has one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world

the english magazine Time Out, a tourism specialist, released the annual list of the 51 “coolest” neighborhoods in the world. The classification had only a single representative of Brazil: Vila Madalena, in São Paulo, which occupies the 13th position in the ranking among the chosen neighborhoods.

“The São Paulo neighborhood owes its bohemian character to the students of the University of São Paulo, who arrived in the 1980s, seduced by the attraction of low-price rentals and cheaper caipirinhas”, informs the magazine. “Today, the trendy young types still fill the streets.”

Among the attractions of Vila Madalena to visit, the publication highlights Beco do Batman, an open-air graffiti gallery that exhibits the work of the best street artists in São Paulo. “Grab a coffee to go and a cheese bread from the Coffee Lab and head to Batman Alley before the crowds arrive,” says Time Out.

To eat in the region, the international magazine suggests visiting Carlos, a restaurant that offers the “best pizzeria outside Italy”, according to Time Out itself. “Another option is to watch a live soccer and samba game with fried snacks and a bucket of cold beer at a traditional pub like Posto 6 or Salve Jorge.”

The list was drawn up based on the opinion of around 20,000 travelers selected by the magazine, living on five continents. See below the ranking of the coolest neighborhoods in the world: