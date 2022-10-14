São Paulo lineup: Ceni improves the team’s submissions, which has embezzlement | Sao Paulo

Coach Rogério Ceni improved the finishing of São Paulo’s plays in training this Friday, at the CT of Barra Funda. The team faces Palmeiras, next Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque, for the Brazilian Championship.

Tricolor will not have Rafinha and Léo suspended, in addition to the injured Gabriel Neves, Arboleda, Diego Costa, Nikão and Caio. In this way, the defense must be composed by Miranda and Ferraresi. Rafinha gives way to Igor Vinicius.

A probable São Paulo for the classic has: Felipe Alves, Igor Vinicius, Miranda, Ferraresi and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Alisson and Patrick; Luciano and Calleri.

1 of 2 Ferraresi and Juan in training for São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure Ferraresi and Juan in training for São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure

In addition to the submission, the coach also promoted a collective game with the squad making tactical adjustments this morning. The team will still have the last training session before the duel this Saturday.

Defender Diego Costa still won’t be able to go to the field for activities. This Friday he was the only player in the squad to remain at Refis for treatment.

Nikão and Arboleda went to the pitch for transition work with the physical trainers, while Caio and Gabriel Neves, also on the field, were supervised by physiotherapy.

With 40 points, São Paulo occupies the 12th place. The team seeks a spot in the preliminary phase of the next Libertadores. The distance to eighth place is five points, with one game less.



