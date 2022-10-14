São Paulo monitors Gatito Fernández for the next season

São Paulo monitors the situation of goalkeeper Gatito Fernández, from Botafogo, for the next season.

According to the Throw, the São Paulo club is studying to make a proposal to the Paraguayan at the end of the year, when the goalkeeper’s contract comes to an end. However, São Paulo will have competition from Botafogo itself, who would have already forwarded a renewal offer to Gatito.

This is not the first time that São Paulo has shown interest in the 34-year-old goalkeeper. In 2017, Tricolor considered hiring the Paraguayan, but ended up giving up after Rogério Ceni opted for Sidão, since he considered that he played better with his feet.

At the time, Leco’s management had even tied salary bases with the Paraguayan, but Ceni retreated in the deal.

Currently with seven foreigners in the tricolor cast (Arboleda, Gabriel Neves, Giuliano Galoppo, Andrés Colorado, Bustos, Ferraresi and Calleri), the eventual arrival of Gatito would make Ceni have to make some choices, since the CBF determines that each club has a limit of foreigners that can be listed for a match. Currently, the entity allows up to five names.

The 2022 season was one of recovery for Gatito. The goalkeeper suffered a serious injury in 2020, which prevented him from playing for much of the second half. Last year, still in recovery, he didn’t play the entire season.