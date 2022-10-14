São Paulo tries to resume good performance in classics this season; look back | Sao Paulo

São Paulo’s performance in the classics this season plummeted in the second half of 2022. If at the beginning of the year Tricolor dominated most of the disputes against rivals from São Paulo, the situation is now different.

The team led by Rogério Ceni faces Palmeiras, this Sunday, at 4 pm, in search of rehabilitation in the classics. The last one won by São Paulo was precisely against the alviverde team, on June 23, for the Copa do Brasil.

Since then, Tricolor has faced the big three and hasn’t won any. Lost to Palmeiras and Santos and drew with Corinthians.

In the season, São Paulo has a regular use of 51.3% of the points conquered in the classics. There were six victories (five of them in the first half), five defeats and two draws.

Santos 0 x 3 Sao Paulo; Sao Paulo 1 x 0 Corinthians; São Paulo 2 x 1 Corinthians; São Paulo 3 x 1 Palmeiras; São Paulo 2 x 1 Santos; Sao Paulo 1 x 0 Palmeiras.

São Paulo 0 x 1 Palmeiras; Palmeiras 4 x 0 Sao Paulo; São Paulo 1 x 2 Palmeiras; Palmeiras 2 x 1 Sao Paulo; Santos 1 x 0 Sao Paulo.

Corinthians 1 x 1 Sao Paulo; Sao Paulo 1 x 1 Corinthians.

Palmeiras, Sunday’s opponent, is the rival that Tricolor most faced in the season. Both teams have played great games. At the beginning of the year, for example, the team alviverde won the final in Paulistão. In the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, São Paulo gave the change.

São Paulo eliminates Palmeiras on penalties in the Copa do Brasil

In the year, Palmeiras takes advantage in the confrontation. There are four defeats and two victories for Tricolor in the duel.

For Sunday’s match, Ceni will not have Rafinha and Léo suspended, in addition to the absences of the injured Diego Costa, Arboleda, Caio and Gabriel Neves. Nikão and Moreira are doubts.



