Second ‘Dune’ movie gets new release date in theaters

Warner Bros. changed the release date of Dune: part two at the movies. The premiere of the new film from director and screenwriter Denis Villeneuve has been moved forward by two weeks, from November 17, 2023, to November 3, 2023.

The reason for the change was not revealed by the producer, but, according to the American online magazine deadlinewas a good move because the sequence of Dune (2021) was scheduled to be released on the same day as The song of birds and snakesprelude to the J sagavoracious ogos. Now, the feature film has no box office competitor.

In Dune, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is an aristocrat whose family accepts control of the desert planet Arrakis, producer of a valuable resource and disputed by several noble families. He is forced to flee into the desert — with the help of his mother — and joins nomadic tribes, eventually leading them because of his advanced mental abilities.

In addition to Chalamet, returning from the original cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya Coleman, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin. Meanwhile, recent additions to the cast include Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux and Austin Butler.