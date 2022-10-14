‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer Shows Emilia Clarke Starring in Marvel

From the moment there was the announcement that there will be the launch of “Secret Invasion“, this was the first time we got to see some more details about the new project, in addition to the new look of Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury. O trailer was revealed during D23.

This time, with an older, grizzled version, we see Fury with a classic spy look, with a variation of shades of black, in addition to a beanie as a complement. But believe me: while it’s exciting to appreciate Fury’s new look, the most bombshell news was the participation of Emilia Clarke during the trailer. Overcome by a feeling of intensity, there is no clarity about which role she is playing.

However, as fans are already aware and smart, the idea is that she will take the role of G’iah, a Skrull known in the “Secret Invasion” universe. It seems that G’iah will help the Skrulls achieve their goal: to invade Earth. However, the story changes when she begins to help humanity after witnessing the great brutality decreed because of the invasion.

As we know, the feature has the performance of Samuel L. Jackson alongside Emilia Clarke, in her unknown role. In addition to them, “Secret Invasion” will feature Colbie Smulders as Agent Mariah Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, and Don Cheadle as James Rhodes. During the D23 Expo, Cheadle revealed some of the aftermath of “Secret Invasion”.

According to him, all of this will lead to “Armor Wars”, which will take place in “War Machine”. Not to mention we’ll possibly see Ironheart get a role in “Armor Wars” as Riri Williams develops a slightly more sophisticated suit than Iron Man’s. It is known that she will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” before having a solo series.

However, we will have to wait a few more days to finally check out the production of “Secret Invasion”, this is because it is part of the release period of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, the first production that will open the new phase will be “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, where we will see Kang the Conqueror. The work is projected to be released in February 2023, on the 17th. Soon after, it’s the turn of “Secret Invasion”. So there won’t be much time to wait to see Emilia Clarke play her role.

Check out the trailer from “Secret Invasion”: