Selena Gomez dances with Rema in the video for Calm Down; watch

After almost a year without releases, Selena Gomez makes her musical comeback in Calm Down, a remix of the hit track by Nigerian artist Rema. The official video for the new song was revealed this Wednesday (7).

The song was originally released in February of this year. The new version, which features significant participation from Selena, was highly anticipated by fans of the singer since the announcement of the remix.

In the clip, the Only Murders in the Building star sings and dances alongside Rema in two sets. In the first, the duo shares the scene in a small apartment, while the second shows the artists in a luxury car.

the track is the Selena’s first since the release of 999, a partnership with Colombian artist Camilo. His last complete musical project was the EP revelationwith tracks sung in spanishMarch 2021

In recent months, Selena Gomez has been dedicated to acting and starred in the second season of Only Murders In the Building, a hit on Star+. The artist also runs the HBO Max cooking show. Selena + Chefin addition to being CEO of the makeup company rare beauty.

Already row is considered a prodigy and pioneer from afrorave. Recently, the artist released his debut album, Rave & Roses (2022), which features partnerships with 6lack, Chris Brown, AJ Tracey and Yseult. The album had 10 songs on the US Billboard Afrobeats chart in its debut week.

Check out the official clip for Calm Down with Selena Gomez and Rema below: