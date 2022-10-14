Selena Gomez will remake A Secretary with the Future

Selena Gomez doesn’t intend to keep her head down. After being snubbed at the 2022 Emmys for her performance in Only Murders in The Building, the 30-year-old actress is already sketching plans for the future. 20th Century Studios wants the singer also involved in the remake of A Secretary from the Future (1988).

According to Variety, Selena Gomez is in the final stages of negotiations with the studio. However, it is not yet known what the role of the Hollywood star will be in the new film. In addition to serving as executive producer of the production, the actress known for Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012) can also be the protagonist of the plot.

Creator of Diary of a Future President (2020-2021), Ilana Pena will be responsible for adapting the script for A Secretary of the Future. With no director or cast announced, the plot does not yet have a premiere date.

In 1988, the film was a great success, both critically and at the box office. After collecting more than US$ 100 million (R$ 523.6 million, at the current price)A Secretary of the Future was nominated for six categories at the Oscarsincluding best movie and direction for Mike Nichols.

The acclaimed comedy has already had a spinoff production. In the 1990s, Sandra Bullock tried to replicate the magic of the original film on television. However, because of low ratings, NBC canceled the series. Will the remake succeed?

In addition to starring in Only Murders in The Building, Selena Gomez also serves as an executive producer on the Hulu original series. Because of this professional relationship, the comedy remake is eyeing this streaming platform. In Brazil, much of the service’s catalog is available on Star+, which is true of the mystery played by Martin Short and Steve Martin.