Selling Cell Phones Without Chargers Incurs a R$ 100 Million Fine in SP

The São Paulo Justice sentenced Apple to pay an indemnity of R$ 100 million for social damages caused by the sale of cell phones without a charger.

The decision is made by Judge Caramuru Afonso Francisco, of the 18th Civil Court, who also ordered the company to deliver chargers to all customers who purchased the brand’s cell phones from October 13, 2020 and also sell the item together to new consumers who compare mobile phones.

The convictions took place in the context of a lawsuit filed by the ABMCC (Brazilian Association of Borrowers, Consumers and Taxpayers).

In the document, signed by lawyer Nelson Wilians, the entity says that “the public civil action was filed due to the abusive practice of selling cell phones without the USB-C power adapter, configuring upside down tying”.

When determining the payment of compensation, Judge Caramuru stated that “it is evident that, under the justification of a ‘green initiative’, the defendant imposes [Apple] consumer the necessary purchase of adapters that were previously supplied with the product”.

“There is an obvious case of tying sales, albeit in reverse, because the product is not sold by purchasing the other, but, which, in practice, is the same, the product can only be used if the other is purchased. “, added the magistrate. The decision is still subject to appeal.

When invoking the defense of the environment for such a measure, it demonstrates the required evident bad faith, giving rise to almost deceptive advertising, which is also revealed to be an abusive practice, since it even encourages and encourages the consumer to agree with the injury you are suffering from the cessation of supply of chargers and adapters. Judge Caramuru Afonso Francisco, of the 18th Civil Court

For customers who bought Apple cell phones and, within the parameters of Judge Caramuru’s decision, the magistrate determined that they must show the device they bought or present the purchase invoice to receive the charger.

wanted by UOL, Apple said it will appeal the decision.