Serie A club makes official proposal for David Luiz, from Flamengo; player responds

Defender is at the end of his contract with Fla

Avai v Flamengo - Brasileirao 2022
At the end of his contract with Flamengo, David Luiz, 35 years old, received two offers to leave Brazilian football, but they were not to the liking of the veteran player, champion of major European football clubs.

With Flamengo, David Luiz has a contract until December this year, and he wants to renew it. He arrived from Rio de Janeiro last season, signing a one-season contract. Keeping an eye on the defender’s situation, the monzafrom Italy, even made official a proposal for the defender, but David refused.

In addition to Serie A’s Monza, a Qatari club also tried to remove David Luiz from Flamengo, but the defender’s idea is to renew with the current Libertadores finalist. Values, in turn, are unknown, as Nicola informs.

Galo is also eyeing David Luiz, but without a proposal. Interest is expected to intensify in 2023, but Galo knows that David Luiz wants to renew his contract with the Rio de Janeiro giant.

David Luiz is in his last months of contract with Flamengo. He signed a contract for just one season, with a monthly salary of up to R$1.5 million per month.

