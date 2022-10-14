She-Hulk: 9 easter eggs and surprises from the final episode

After nine weeks, the series She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes (She-Hulk: Atonement of Law, in the original) has come to an end. With fun and hilarious episodes, the production introduced Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) to the general public, who discovered how the lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) turned into a great heroine.

Famous for breaking the fourth wall and talking to the public during her time defending great villains in court, Jen starred in an emotional episode, which featured great cameos and interesting moments.

Want to know a little more about the easter eggs and surprises of the titled “Whose Show Is This?” (Whose series is this?, in Portuguese)?

Check it out below!

9. Breaking the fourth wall

In the comics, She-Hulk is well known for breaking the fourth wall. In the series, this was also taken advantage of and, during one of the moments of the final episode, it is possible to see Jen Walters leaving the episode itself and looking for the writers’ room, commanded by Jessica Gao in the Disney streaming catalog.

Quite dynamically, the episode surprised viewers who weren’t expecting it at all.

8. The confidentiality agreement

To end the series on a high note, She-Hulk desperately searches for KEVIN You might be wondering: did she want to meet Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios?

Well, throughout the episode, there is an explanation of what this KEVIN would be. But before she can meet with him, Jen signs a confidentiality agreement, just like Marvel does with its stars.

7. Kevin [Feige?]

As previously mentioned, Jen’s search for Kevin could result in an unexpected meeting with Kevin Feige. However, it was a Marvel supercomputer, whose acronym stands for Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus.

Throughout his conversation with this artificial intelligence, there are several jokes even about the criticism received by the series about its visual effects.

6. The news

As the episodes passed, the importance of the news for the narrative context of the production became more visible. After all, through them, the name She-Hulk was assigned to Jen for the first time, right?

Returning in the final episode, many of the headlines visible on the screen are jokes with the series itself and the news anchors are the same as seen in other productions in this cinematic universe.

5. Is it coming?

When Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) and Jen are talking in front of an infographic, it’s possible to see a distorted figure of the villain Chuck. In Marvel comics, Chuck is a misogynist mutant who mind-controls his opponents, mostly women, using pheromones. In this way, could this indicate that, in a possible Season 2, She-Hulk would face him?

4. Lady Thor

the launch of Thor: Love and Thunder in July of this year in theaters, it definitely presented the Mighty Thor, Jane Foster (played by Natalie Portman). In a conversation during the Intelligencia event, it is possible to hear some complaints about “Lady Thor”, as they insist on calling her.

So, it’s possible to deduce that the series basically takes place at the same time as the movie, right? While it’s a fairly quick thing to do, it served to bring back the MCU timeline for the audience.

3. Special participations

During its nine episodes, many cameos took place in the series. Among villains and allies, in the titled “Whose Show Is This?”, some of them return, as is the case of Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) in his menacing appearance. In addition to him, the Incredible Hulk also shows up, as well as Titania (Jameela Jamil), Matt Murdock’s Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and dear Wong (Benedict Wong).

2. Skaar

In one of Jen’s dialogues with Bruce, he reveals what would have happened in the weeks he was away. Hulk had just returned from the planet Sakaar along with his son, Skaar (played by Will Deusner). With this, the series leaves several interesting leads open, both to be developed in a 2nd season and in new productions. It would be interesting to be able to follow this Incredible Hulk adventure, wouldn’t it?

1. Super soldier serum

To close the list of easter eggs from She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, it is also necessary to mention the big reveal at the end of the series. While many expected a ruthless villain to be introduced to the MCU, in fact, Todd (Jon Bass), one of the guys Jen met via the dating app, had developed a sort of super soldier serum to also have superpowers and needed to be stopped. before it was too late. Fun, no?

Did you like the content? So stay tuned here at TecMundo to learn more about the main curiosities of the series!