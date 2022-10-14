‘She-Hulk’ finale sets the stage for ‘Young Avengers’?; Understand!

The final episode of ‘She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes‘ took fans by surprise by introducing Joey Zarick (‘Stargirl’) as Skaar, son of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

Created by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr., Skaar was one of the biggest elements of the comics’Hulk Against the World‘, being the son of the Esmeralda Goliath and the alien Caiera, one of the settlers of Sakaar, the planet where the Hulk became a slave in the arc ‘Planet Hulk’.

After Caiera’s death, Skaar emerged from a cocoon she left behind, but was eventually exiled from Sakaar and sent to Earth, where he fought some battles against his own father, who he believed had abandoned him.

Already in ‘She-Hulk‘, father and son seem to get along well. Unfortunately, nothing is revealed about her origin, as the episode ends with family members celebrating the news.

But what does this mean for the future of the MCU?

Some time ago, sources connected to Marvel have already revealed that the studio would be planning an adaptation of the ‘young avengers‘, and this is slowly being confirmed.

Those who follow the productions know that several members of the group have already been introduced, such as the Tommy twins (Jett Kline) and Billy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard), presented in ‘WandaVision‘.

In the comics, they are the heroes named Wiccan and Swift, children of Wanda and the Vision.

In ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, Elijah Richardson appeared as Eli Bradley, better known to fans as Patriot.

In the comics, Eli Bradley first appeared in ‘JAvengers’ #1 ovens (2005) and is the grandson of Isaiah Bradley, a war veteran who was also given the title of Captain America after the US government tried to recreate the super-soldier project back in World War II.

Already in ‘Archer hawk‘, we meet Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) Clint Barton’s apprentice (Jeremy Renner), while America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) was presented in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘.

As is clear, each of the aforementioned characters carries the legacy of the main members of the ‘Avengers‘, and now the Hulk also has a possible replacement.

Now we just have to wait and see how the character will fit into the future of the MCU.

Remembering that all episodes are still available on Disney+.

The plot follows Jennifer Walters (Maslany), a lawyer specializing in superhuman legal cases, begins to gain Hulk-like powers after receiving an emergency blood transfusion from Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), your cousin.

“This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner helping his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She also receives her powers. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specializing in superhuman legal cases, while Mark Ruffalo returns as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth the Abomination.”

The cast also has Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Griffin Mathews, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Josh Segarra. THE rapper Megan Thee Stallion will make appearances in production.

