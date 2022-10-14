‘She Said’ depicts the investigation that led to Harvey Weinstein’s downfall

posted on 10/14/2022 16:37



(credit: Dominik Bindl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

A film about the Harvey Weinstein case and above all a tribute to investigative journalism and the women who had the courage to speak up. It’s the premise of “She Said”, shown on Thursday (10/13) in New York, which portrays the broad work that propelled the #Metoo movement five years ago.

Weinstein, the 70-year-old former American film producer, used to be a regular at the New York Film Festival, which ends its 60th edition this Friday. In 2020, he was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault by a court in New York, and since Monday he is again sitting in the dock in Los Angeles, where he faces other charges.





The actress and feminist activist Ashley Judd, one of the first to denounce that she was a victim of sexual harassment by Weinstein, received a standing ovation from the audience in one of the rooms at Lincoln Center.

In Maria Schrader’s film, Judd plays her own role, that of an actress who refused to fall for the producer’s blackmail and paid the price during her career, until she decided to speak out.

“It’s very important to have our truth and have a clear conscience about our history,” he said, before paying tribute to his “sisters,” the other Weinstein victims present at the screening.

Pair

On October 5, 2017, after months of work, the report by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey was published by The New York Times and broke the silence of women, initiating the movement against sexual violence #MeToo, which went beyond the cinema.

“She Said,” adapted from the book of the same name by the two Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists, is not at all concerned with the repercussions of her investigation.

In the style of “All the President’s Men” (1976) about the Watergate scandal, and “Spotlight” about pedophilia in the Catholic Church, this film is a recognition of the patient and astute work of investigative journalists.

Nearly half a century after The Washington Post duo was represented by Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman (“All the President’s Men”), now two journalists and mothers confront powerful men with the essential help of editor Rebecca Corbett and the unconditional support of editor-in-chief Dean Baquet.

“One of the reasons we feel so honored by this film is that it epitomizes our ideal of journalism,” explained Jodi Kantor after the screening. “We’ve been journalists for a long time, but the Weinstein case somehow highlights everything we believe in,” he added.

The duo is played by Zoe Kazan, who plays Kantor, and Carey Mulligan, who plays Twohey.

With a sober scenography and script and music by Nicholas Britell, “She Said” remains intense until the final clash between The New York Times and Harvey Weinstein and his lawyers, at the time of publication of the report.

The feature is distributed by Universal Pictures and has Brad Pitt among its producers. It can be seen in theaters in the United States from November 18th and then in Europe.