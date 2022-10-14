Show with ‘Safadão’, Festa do Tururi and other events are featured on the AM agenda this weekend

O show in Wesley Safadãoat the ‘Eco Festival of the Manatee 2022’in New Airãois highlighted in schedule cultural of amazon of this Weekend. The list also includes Tururi Fair, sports event, literature, theater and movie theater.

Check out the events held in this Friday (10/14), Saturday (10/15) and Sunday (10/16).

CULTURAL AGENDA

Friday (10/14)

‘Eco Festival of the Manatee 2022’

The ‘Eco Festival do Peixe Boi 2022’ starts this Friday (10/14), in Novo Airão (194.4 km from Manaus), from 7 am. The event includes the 1st Expo Airão: Agribusiness Fair, 1st Indigenous Handicrafts Fair, Summer Festival at Parna Anavilhanas, presentations by the Peixe-Boi Anavilhanas and Peixe-boi do Jaú associations and musical shows. know more here.

‘Manaus Adventure 2022’

The ‘Manaus Adventure 2022’ will take place this weekend at Ponta Negra beach, West Zone. The sporting event starts this Friday (10/14) and continues until Sunday (10/16), from 7 am to 8 pm. know more here.

‘Sesc AM Book Fair 2022’

The ‘Sesc AM 2022 Book Fair’ continues with programming this Friday (10/14), in Manaus. The edition will honor 100 years of Brazilian Modernism. With free admission, the event will be held at Vasco Vasques, Zona Centro-Sul, from 8:30 am to 9:00 pm. know more here.

‘Cuca Sesc Festival’

The ‘Cuca Sesc Festival’ continues this Friday (10/14), in Manaus. Held simultaneously with the ‘Sesc Amazonas Book Fair 2022’, the free event takes place at the Vasco Vasques Convention Center, from 8:30 am to 9 pm. Cosplay parade, k-pop and just dance championships are among attractions. know more here.

Peoples of the Amazon – ‘Circuit +Culture’

This Friday (10/14), the ‘Circuito +Cultura’ program starts at 9 am at the Cultural Center of the Peoples of the Amazon (CCPA), with the artistic performance, ‘Mystical India and the Heart Where It Lives (Hindu Culture) ‘, by Cia Poona de Dança. Entrance is free.

‘Manaus Chess Open’ Tournament

The international chess championship, the ‘Manaus Chess Open’ continues on Friday (10/14). The competition takes place at Novotel, Industrial District. In total, there are eight international players, in addition to the 108 Brazilian and Amazonian representatives. know more here.

Soiree in the Children’s Day Hall

The Hall of Teatro Amazonas, Historic Center of Manaus, hosts a soiree, this Friday (10/14), at 4 pm, in celebration of Children’s Day. Entrance is free. The activity is carried out by the Department of Culture and Creative Economy of Amazonas. know more here.

Tururi Fair

The ‘Feira do Tururi 2022’ program continues in Manaus. The event will be held until the 20th of this month of October, at Alameda do Samba, from 18:00 to 00:00. Entrance is free. know more here.

Largo de São Sebastião – ‘Circuit +Culture’

This Friday (10/14) there is a schedule at Largo de São Sebastião, from 6pm to 7pm. On stage, the circus show with Circo Xeretinha and, in the sequence, the singer Rebecca Grana. Access open to the public.

Show Marcelo Pompeu (Korzus)

The singer Marcelo Pompeu (Korzus) performs at the Red Dog Pub, South Central Zone of Manaus, this Friday (10/14). The repertoire will be Trash Metal classics. The event starts at 6pm. Tickets on sale at sympla.com.

Cineteatro Guarany – ‘Circuit +Culture’

Cineteatro Guarany exhibits this Friday (10/14), at 6:30 pm, the documentary series ‘Records, Stories and Narratives about Amazonian Art”, produced by Art Brasil. Classification is free. Entrance is free.

Installation Theater – ‘Circuit +Culture’

The Installation Theater hosts the dance show ‘Jamais Somos Modernos’, this Friday (10/14), from 7pm to 8pm.

Gebes Medeiros Theater – ‘Circuit +Culture’

At Teatro Gebes Medeiros, the public can watch the play ‘What happens in the end’, this Friday (10/14), from 7pm to 8pm. The rating is 14 years.

‘It’s Party Again, the Show’

‘It’s New Party, the Show’ will take place this Friday (10/14), at Arena da Amazônia, in the Center-South Zone of Manaus. The ox show marks the first event between Blog Azul and TBT Produções. Gates open at 7:30 pm and the event starts at 8:00 pm. Tickets on sale at shoppingressos.com.

‘Eretse Parade’

The Manauara Shopping, in the Center-South Zone of Manaus, promotes the ‘Eretse Parade’, this Friday (10/14), at 20h. The fashion event is signed by producer Paulo Borges, creator of São Paulo Fashion Week (SPFW). The program, which extols indigenous culture, will feature beauty, costumes, graphics and music from indigenous peoples of the Amazon. know more here.

Critical Age Band concert

Critical Age band celebrates 21 years of career with a show at Teatro Amazonas, this Friday (10/14), at 8pm. David Assayag will guest-star on the show. Before, the band together with André Frateschi, lead singer of Legião Urbana, present a special for the public. Tickets are on sale at box officedigital.com. know more here.

Saturday (10/15)

‘Manaus Adventure 2022’

The ‘Manaus Adventure 2022’ continues this Saturday (10/15), on Ponta Negra beach, West Zone. The sporting event takes place from 7 am to 8 pm. know more here.

‘Sesc AM Book Fair 2022’

The ‘Sesc AM 2022 Book Fair’ closes the program this Saturday (10/15), in Manaus. The edition will honor 100 years of Brazilian Modernism. With free admission, the event will be held at Vasco Vasques, Zona Centro-Sul, from 8:30 am to 9:00 pm. know more here.

‘Cuca Sesc Festival’

The ‘Cuca Sesc Festival’ ends the program this Saturday (10/15), in Manaus. Held simultaneously with the ‘Sesc Amazonas Book Fair 2022’, the free event takes place at the Vasco Vasques Convention Center, from 8:30 am to 9 pm. Cosplay parade, k-pop and just dance championships are among attractions. know more here.

‘Caramel Weekend’

Manaus will host an event in honor of the caramel mutt. The ‘Caramelo Weekend’, carried out by the chain of veterinary manipulation pharmacies DrogaVET, will take place this Saturday (10/15), from 10 am to 12 pm. Find out more here.

cultural circuit

This Saturday (10/15), the Palacete Provincial, downtown Manaus, hosts a cultural circuit with activities, recreation, artistic presentations and creative workshops for children. The free event starts at 10am. The activity is carried out by the Department of Culture and Creative Economy of Amazonas. know more here.

‘Eco Festival of the Manatee 2022’

The ‘Eco Festival do Peixe Boi 2022’ continues on Saturday (10/15), in Novo Airão (194.4 km from Manaus), starting at 2 pm. The event includes the 1st Expo Airão: Agribusiness Fair, 1st Indigenous Handicrafts Fair, Summer Festival at Parna Anavilhanas, presentations by the Peixe-Boi Anavilhanas and Peixe-boi do Jaú associations and musical shows. know more here.

‘Manaus Chess Open’ Tournament

The international chess championship, the ‘Manaus Chess Open’ continues with programming this Saturday (10/15). The competition takes place at Novotel, Industrial District. In total, there are eight international players, in addition to the 108 Brazilian and Amazonian representatives. know more here.

Tururi Fair

The ‘Feira do Tururi 2022’ program continues in Manaus. The event will be held until the 20th of this month of October, at Alameda do Samba, from 18:00 to 00:00. Entrance is free. know more here.

Manaus Bodybuilding Cup 2022

The 2022 Manaus Bodybuilding Cup takes place this Saturday (10/15), at Teatro Manauara. This is the 18th edition of the event, which will start at 6 pm. The prize will be in the amount of R$ 4 thousand. Tickets on sale at shoppingressos.com.

‘Daffodils’ movie release

The Amazonian producer Wander Luis will celebrate 20 years of his career with the release of the new film ‘Narcissa’. The premiere will take place this Saturday (10/15), at 6:30 pm, at Cine Teatro Guarany, located on Avenida 7 de Setembro. Entrance is free. know more here.

Amazon Chamber Orchestra Concert

The Amazonas Chamber Orchestra (OCA) and conductor Bruno Nascimento will perform in Manaus. The show, dedicated to Brazilian and Cuban music, takes place this Saturday (10/15), at Teatro da Instalación. With free admission, the concert will start at 7pm.

Open Bar do Tijuca

Open Bar do Tijuca will take place this Saturday (10/15), at 7pm, at the bar located in the Center-South Zone of Manaus. The event will have Estrelas, NTDS and Resenhando group among the attractions. Tickets on sale at sympla.com.

Show ‘Letter to the Heart’ with Ellen Fernandes

The artist Ellen Fernandes presents the show ‘Letter to the heart’ this Saturday (10/15), at Casa Som Amazônia, in the Midwest Zone of Manaus. The show starts at 8pm and will feature special guest appearances. Tickets on sale at sympla.com.

‘Showman’ Felicio

Manaus receives the ‘showman’ Felício this Saturday (10/15). The show, which starts at 8:30 pm, will take place at the Vinhedo & Mar Restaurant, in the Center-South Zone of the capital. know more here.

‘Ladies of Metal’

Another edition of ‘Ladies of Metal’ takes place this Saturday (10/15), in Manaus, starting at 9pm. The event dedicated to Symphonic/Gothic Metal will be held in Condado, Midwest Zone of Manaus. Tickets on sale at sympla.com.

pepper with salt

Curupira Mãe do Mato receives another edition of ‘Pimenta com Sal’, this Saturday (10/15), at 10 pm. In addition to the Caróis show, the event will feature the presentation of Bibous and Bsrapha. Tickets on sale n sympla.com.

Sunday (10/16)

New Age Race

The 1st edition of the Nova Era race will be this Sunday (10/16), in Manaus. The race will have courses of 5 km and 10 km. The race will start at 6:30 am, in the parking lot of the Super Nova Era on Avenida Governador José Lindoso, North Zone of the capital. know more here.

‘Manaus Adventure 2022’

The ‘Manaus Adventure 2022’ ends the program this Sunday (10/16), on Ponta Negra beach, West Zone. The sporting event takes place from 7 am to 8 pm. know more here.

Wesley Safadão at the ‘Eco Festival do Peixe Boi 2022’

The ‘Eco Festival do Peixe Boi 2022’ ends on Sunday (10/16), in Novo Airão (194.4 km from Manaus). The closing will feature a show by Wesley Safadão and the final of the Garota Eco Festival contest. The last day’s schedule starts at 10 am. know more here.

‘Manaus Chess Open’ Tournament

The international chess championship, the ‘Manaus Chess Open’ ends this Sunday (10/16). The competition takes place at Novotel, Industrial District. In total, there are eight international players, in addition to the 108 Brazilian and Amazonian representatives. know more here.

4th Repertoire Exhibition – Espatódea Troupe

The Espatódea Trupe promotes this Sunday (10/16), the 4th Repertoire Exhibition, at Teatro Amazonas. The edition, which will have as its theme ‘Oscar Goes To’, has sessions: at 10 am, 3 pm and 7 pm. Tickets are on sale at box officedigital.com.

‘Malicia 8 years’ party

The ‘Malícia 8 anos’ party will be held this Sunday (10/16), starting at 3 pm, at Rio Negro Clube, in Manaus. Mario Beckman, Ewerton S, Thiago Moncayok, Project High Voltage Mat & Louis and KekeLL are the attractions of the event. Tickets on sale at sympla.com.

Sumaúma Park Shopping

Sumaúma Park Shopping has a free program for children, in Manaus, every Sunday in October, from 5 pm to 7 pm. This Sunday (10/16), the theater group Saltimbancos presents ‘Circo’. In addition to theater, the meeting has games, music and interaction with children. know more here.

‘Paw Patrol’ show

The Manauara Theater hosts the show ‘Patrulha Patrulha’ this Sunday (10/16). The session starts at 5 pm. Tickets on sale at shoppingressos.com.

Lollapalizo Manaus

The event ‘Lollapalizo Manaus’ takes place this Sunday (10/16), at Rua José Clemente, downtown. The party starts at 5pm and will feature different local attractions featuring specials such as Arctic Monkeys and Lana Del Rey. Tickets on sale at sympla.com.

Tururi Fair

The ‘Feira do Tururi 2022’ program continues in Manaus. The event will be held until the 20th of this month of October, at Alameda do Samba, from 18:00 to 00:00. Entry is free. know more here.