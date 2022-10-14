Smallville: Who is she? Meet Tom Welling’s Wife

The actor Tom Welling gained evidence in the role of Clark Kent in “Smallville: The Adventures of Superboy”. He started his career as a model progressing to the small screen and consolidating himself in the film market by appearing in several productions.

Welling is married to Jessica Rose Lee, with whom he has two children named Rocklin Von and Thomson Wylde. The actor’s wife has a great passion for horses and has worked as an assistant at private stables.

Due to her love for animals, Jessica has also volunteered with various organizations like the Breeders Cup Special Project and Red Bucket Equine Rescue. According to information present in her Linkedin account, Lee graduated from Mt. Shasta High School and earned qualifications from San Diego State University.

His most outstanding experiences are Advertising, Public Relations and Brand Development. In 2015, Welling’s wife opened her own business called Saddle Club, which develops accessories for the equestrian market.

Tom and Jessica started dating in 2014. At the time, the couple preferred to keep their relationship a secret. They got married in 2019 through a ceremony held in California for friends and family.

Read too:

The ‘Smallville’ Star Romance Movie That Many Don’t Know

Actor Tom Welling has been cast in several productions after playing Clark Kent in “Smallville: The Adventures of Superboy”. One of them was a romance film directed by Ross Katz and starring Alexandra Daddario released in 2016…Learn more!

.

.