SpaceX says it cannot pay for satellites in Ukraine and charges US

The company SpaceX, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, said in a letter sent to the Pentagon, the US intelligence agency, that it can no longer afford to maintain the communication services of the Starlink satellite network in Ukraine and has asked for financial assistance from the US government. for the signal not to be cut off. The statement was made in a document obtained by the broadcaster CNN International.

According to that letter, SpaceX has already donated about 20,000 satellites to Ukraine, an operation that, according to Musk, posted on Twitter, has cost the company’s coffers $80 million. The billionaire also stated on the social network that, by the end of the year, the investment could exceed US$ 100 million (about R$ 525.8 million).

“We are not in a position to make more terminal donations to Ukraine, or invest more in those that already exist for an infinite period,” reads SpaceX’s letter sent to the Pentagon. The document is signed by the technology giant’s director of government sales and was sent in September.

In another statement that CNN also had access to, there is a request made by General Valerii Zaluzhniy, Ukraine’s military commander, directly to Musk in July for SpaceX to send almost 8,000 satellites to the country.

Bad reporting by FT. This article falsely claims that Starlink terminals & service were paid for, when only a small percentage have been. This operation has cost SpaceX $80M & will exceed $100M by end of year. As for what’s happening on the battlefield, that’s classified. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2022

In communicating this request to the Pentagon, a consultant hired by the company said that SpaceX faced “terribly difficult decisions”. “I don’t think they have the ability to fund any new satellites or services requested by General Zaluzhniy,” the official said.

The documents were revealed by CNN as Ukraine tries to reoccupy territories that have come under Russian control in the east and south of the country.

The conflict between the two countries began on February 24 and left dozens of Ukrainian cities destroyed, including the capital Kiev.