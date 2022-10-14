Spider-Gwen Cast for the MCU » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Spider-Gwen has yet to join the MCU, but the very possibility of her introduction has inspired casting suggestions for the role. Recent comments from actor Jacob Batalon on a potential spiderman 4 renewed speculation about the future of the franchise and the possible addition of a superpowered Gwen Stacy. Spider-Verse aspects and the open nature of Spider-Man: No Way HomeThe ending certainly gives Marvel the option to feature Spider-Gwen alongside Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

Introducing Spider-Gwen into the MCU could inject a new burst of energy into the Spider man series should Ned of Batalon or MJ of Zendaya not appear in the future of the franchise. Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy’s original love story has been an iconic comic book character arc for several decades. However, since its debut in 2014, the Spider-Gwen comic has quickly become popular in its own right. Spider-Gwen differs from the traditional Gwen Stacy in a few ways. Where the tragic death of the original character Gwen Stacy is a major turning point in Peter’s character development, Spider-Gwen is from a different universe where that dynamic is reversed: Gwen is the heroine and Peter’s death is crucial to her story. .

Spider-Gwen’s more modern, feminist bent makes casting her live-action counterpart a unique challenge compared to the live-action portrayals of Gwen Stacy previously seen in other films. Bryce Dallas Howard played Gwen Stacy in spiderman 3and Emma Stone took on the role of O amazing spider man and its sequel. If Spider-Gwen were to make her first live-action appearance in the MCU, there are several great actors who are perfect for the role. Here are five highlights to consider.

Milly Alcock

Marvel should do everything in their power to make a Milly Alcock Spider-Gwen casting happen, like the dragon house star has become a favorite choice for an MCU version of the character. In addition to bearing an uncanny resemblance to Spider-Gwen from the comics and animation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse films, the actor’s performance as the young Rhaenrya Targaryen in dragon house proves that Alcock also has a talent for acting. Rhaenrya’s tragic backstory, rebellious nature, and struggling with the weight of power and responsibility are almost identical to the superpowered version of Gwen Stacy.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Since he made his film debut in The witch, Anya Taylor-Joy’s star power has been steadily increasing. Her acting talent, stunning unique appearance, and unmistakable voice helped make her a hit in horror films like Share and Last night in Soho. She became a household name with her role as Beth Harmon in the Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit, for which she received her first Emmy nomination. With more experience than Milly Alcock and displaying a similar rebellious wit, Taylor-Joy has what it takes to bring Spider-Gwen to life in the MCU, and her upcoming films such as Mad Max spin off Angry, show that his rise to stardom won’t slow down anytime soon. Despite the negative reception of his first Marvel superhero movie, The New Mutantsthe MCU would still be wise to bring Taylor Joy’s immense skill and growing notoriety to the franchise as Spider-Gwen.

Joey King

After starting as a child actress in the cinema Ramona and Beezus, crazy stupid loveand the comic book movie sequel The Dark Knight Rises, Joey King is already a veteran actress. As an adult, she made a name for herself on Netflix the kiss tent trilogy. However, recently, King has shown a penchant for heavy action roles. His character stole the show among the 2022 action movie’s star-studded ensemble Bullet trainand she stood out as the titular leader of Hulu, who goes against tradition and wields the sword. The princess. These combat skills would be a huge asset to a Spider-Gwen actress, especially after the fight scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Home took on a much more physical and brutal nature than previous films. Joey King has shown that she can excel in that realm, making her a name to watch for an MCU Spider-Gwen.

Camila Mendes

The MCU has already shown a willingness to change the race of traditionally white characters, including MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy. This potentially opens up the casting to actors like riverdale star Camila Mendes. She recently proved that she can still convincingly play a schoolgirl in the Netflix teen comedy movie. take revenge. Her role as Drea Torres there, as well as her debut as Veronica Lodge in riverdale show that she has the comedic flair to fit the tone and mood of the MCU if she were cast as Spider-Gwen. While Mendes would be more of a high-end choice than proven merchandise, the same could be said of Tom Holland when he was originally cast as Peter Parker. And Marvel can afford to bet on Mendes’ talent and star potential with intellectual property as consistently bankable as Spider-Man.

Millie Bobby Brown

Best known for playing Eleven in the Netflix horror series Weird stuff, Millie Bobby Brown is probably the most famous actor on this list. After rumors of a Millie Bobby Brown in the cast eternal proved to be untrue, Spider-Gwen could be a perfect role for the young superstar to break into the MCU. Brown, who is currently working with MCU heavyweights the Russo Brothers on the upcoming film The Electric Statehas already proven to be a stellar actress outside the Weird stuff in the movies Enola Holmes and Godzilla vs. kong. Marvel Casting A Household Name Like Millie Bobby Brown As Spider-Gwen In spiderman 4 would take the excitement to a new level.