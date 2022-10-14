Stay on top of Friday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – U.S. retail sales and quarterly earnings from the nation’s biggest banks will provide a fresh snapshot of the health of the U.S. economy, while speeches by two Federal Reserve governors could shed light on any changes to the U.S. reaction function. central bank after another red-hot inflation report for September. Minister Paulo Guedes talks to international agents about the improvement in the Brazilian economy. US stocks are flat after a breathtaking reversal on Thursday. Kroger and Albertsons are in merger talks, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’ economic plans are falling apart and Elon Musk no longer wants to subsidize Ukraine’s use of Starlink.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, October 14th.

CHECK IT OUT: Investing.com’s full economic calendar

1. Retail Sales and the Fed’s Reaction Function

The US releases September retail sales data at 9:30 am, a day after another inflation report that appeared to test the bearish limits of markets.

Global retail sales are expected to have increased 0.2% from August, while core retail sales are expected to decline 0.1%. Both numbers are clearly below the monthly rate released on Thursday and, if confirmed, would add to evidence of an increasingly clear slowdown in consumer spending.

At 11 am, the University of Michigan will publish its consumer sentiment data for the month. This is expected to have improved moderately, but market attention will focus more on its measure of inflation expectations.

Lisa Cook from , will speak at 2pm and (a vocal inflation hawk) will join the conversation at 6pm.

2. Bank earnings kick off earnings season

The biggest US banks mark the unofficial start of the third quarter earnings season. Industry leader JPMorgan (NYSE:) (BVMF:) started with a hit driven by securities trading, while Wells Fargo (NYSE:) (BVMF:), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) (BVMF:)e Citigroup (NYSE:), all report before the opening. At the second tier, US Bancorp (NYSE:) (BVMF:), PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:)(BVMF:) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:)(BVMF:) must also report.

The numbers are likely to be a tug of war between better interest margins thanks to higher interest rates and a rise in bad loan provisions as the economy slows, along with a drop in new borrowing. Given that unemployment has fallen in recent months, it is likely that the positives have outweighed the negatives.

So far, the year has been more favorable for investment banks than commercial banks, with JPM and Citi down about 30% year-to-date, while Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) (BVMF:) and Jefferies (NYSE:)(BVMF:) are all down less than 20%. As such, investors will be on the lookout for any signs that relative performance is unraveling.

US stock markets are confused after a breathtaking reversal on Thursday that led to a surprisingly strong close.

At 8:24 a.m., the 100 futures were up 0.28%, while the A and A futures were up 0.52% and 0.67%, respectively. All three major cash indices rose more than 2% after higher-than-expected CPI printing triggered short coverage rather than new selling.

CHECK: US stock quotes

3. Guedes in Wonderland

Participating in a series of meetings of G20 countries in the United States, Minister Paulo Guedes reinforces his optimistic speech about the recovery of the Brazilian economy and highlights the country’s role in providing food and energy to the world.

According to Guedes, the national Gross Domestic Product () is expected to grow by 3% in 2022 and keep pace for a long time.

Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had revised its forecast for Brazilian GDP growth from 1.7% to 2.8% this year, which also served as an argument for the Minister of Economy to show the good moment that across the country’s economy.

For 2022, the Central Bank forecasts growth of 2.7% for Brazil’s GDP, against 3% in the global average.

At 8:25 am, the EWZ (NYSE:) ETF was up 0.35% in the US premarket.

4. Truss must announce the return

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to backtrack – at least partially – from her program of unfunded tax cuts and energy subsidies at a press conference scheduled for 10am.

The Daily Telegraph, a newspaper close to the ruling Conservative Party, previously reported that Truss is expected to reinstate the corporate income tax hike that his Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng tried to scrap with his so-called “mini-budget” last month.

The Times, meanwhile, reported that Kwarteng is expected to be fired and that Conservative lawmakers are expected to remove Truss herself after just two months in power.

The pound gave up some of its big gains from Thursday on rumors of a turnaround, while UK government bond yields fell further on the last scheduled day of outright purchases by the Bank of England.

5. Musk withdraws subsidies from Ukraine’s Starlink

Ukraine is discovering that there are limits to Elon Musk’s charity. After subsidizing the use of the satellite Internet provider Starlink by about $80 million, Musk wrote to the Pentagon asking it to bear the cost of using Starlink in Ukraine.

The news comes just weeks after Musk tried to broker peace between Ukraine and Russia with suggestions that he cede Crimea and resume the fake referendums held in the four provinces recently annexed by Russia. Eurasia Group political analyst Ian Bremmer claimed earlier this week that Musk had personally spoken to Vladimir Putin before releasing these suggestions and that he had refused to let Starlink operate in Crimea to avoid offending Putin. Musk has denied Bremmer’s allegations.

Separately, Twitter’s lawyers claimed that Musk is being investigated by federal agencies for his conduct during the acquisition of the social media company.