Steam: mobile app gets new version full of news

O application of Steam for mobile got a new update full of news, with the addition of several features that should please users of Valve’s platform.

In a post on the official blog, the company explains that O app was basically recreated from scratch and using “new technologies”, presenting revamped design and a bunch of new features much anticipated by players. In addition to accessing the store and verifying the Steam Guard code, users can now also log into PC sessions.

Other novelties that have arrived in the new version of the application are the customizable tabs, smarter notifications and even a new version of the library with the possibility of start game downloads and updates remotely.

Below you can see the main additions that came to the app from Steam for iOS and Android phones:

Two-step authentication;

Login with QR code;

Login confirmation ;

Authorized devices;

Easy access to the store, community, news and etc;

Library with access to game resources;

Remote download of games and updates;

Customized Steam Notifications;

Exchange Confirmations and Market Announcements;

Improved Steam Store exploration experience on small screens;

Using multiple Steam accounts in the app simultaneously;

Customizable tabs.

Valve also promises updates in the Steam Chat app, fixing various problems. Android users can already download the new version of the app, while the iOS version will be released “soon”.