STJD releases fans against Goiás for the Brasileirão

The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) accepted, today (13), the request for the release of Corinthians fans in the visiting sector at the Haile Pinheiro stadium, for a game against Goiás, this Saturday, at 19:00 (GMT), for the Championship. Brazilian.

“With this decision, Fiel is released to help Corinthians in search of another victory and justice is done to reciprocity, since Goiás fans were present at Neo Quimica Arena in the first round”, says part of the note released by the club. on their social networks (see in full below).

Earlier, at an event that opened the bust in honor of ex-player Basilio, President Duilio Monteiro Alves said he expected a positive response from the organ.

“We joined the STJD, because we didn’t understand it to be fair. Corinthians played here with the Goiás fans present. Palmeiras played this week against Atlético-GO in the same Goiânia, and the visiting fans were allowed”, began the representative.

“It makes no sense to ban Corinthians fans because of that, besides the fans who live in the region and wait all year to see their team. I hope the fans can go there. We wait, but very confident (for a response positive),” he added.

Sought before the announcement of the decision of the STJD, Goiás stated that it followed the recommendation of the Public Ministry and the CBF, and that tickets for the visiting sector have already been sold to the fans of the Goiás club.

understand the case

In the last week, the CBF followed the recommendation of the Public Ministry of the State of Goiás, which determined the holding of the match with a single crowd, only with Goiás fans. The club had placed the order on 6 October.

The MP-Goiás and the Secretary of Public Security of the State of Goiás recommended the single support group alleging the history of rivalries between supporters and recent episodes of violence between them.

The CBF accepted the recommendation and issued a letter for Goiás and the Goiás Football Federation to proceed with the game in this way, unilaterally, without consulting the São Paulo club.

See below the full note released by Corinthians:

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista informs that the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) accepted this Thursday (13) the request to suspend the determination of the CBF that, following the recommendation of the Public Ministry of Goiás, prevented the visiting fans from accessing the match. Goiás x Corinthians this Saturday, 7pm, for the Brazilian Championship.

With this decision, Fiel is free to help Corinthians in search of another victory and justice is done to reciprocity, since Goiás fans were present at Neo Quimica Arena in the 1st round.