Strong images: Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from forgotten patient’s eye – News

A patient had about 20 worms removed while still alive from one eye at Suzhou Municipal Hospital in China. ATTENTION: STRONG IMAGES TO FOLLOW! Assembly/R7

According to the British tabloid Daily Mail, Wan, as the man was identified, is approximately 60 years old. Reproduction/Weibo/Suzhou Daily News

He was a victim of parasites called Thelazia callipaedacauses of telaziasis Reproduction/Weibo/Suzhou Daily News

Also known as 'eyeworm infestation'

The disease is transmitted through contaminated flies, which feed on the secretions produced by the eyes of dogs, cats and humans.

Xi Ting, an ophthalmologist at Suzhou hospital, believes that Wan was exposed to the insects while exercising outdoors. Reproduction/Weibo/Suzhou Daily News

The patient spent about 1 year with the worms lodged in the eyeball before seeking help.

Despite the nightmare, the parasite removal procedure was a success and the Chinese man is now recovering from the fright. Another worm was removed from a man’s eye 12 years after he was bitten by a dog. Understand next! Reproduction/Weibo/Suzhou Daily News

A worm about 7 cm long was removed from the eye of an Indian patient 12 years after he was bitten by a dog. ATTENTION: STRONG IMAGES TO FOLLOW!



According to the British tabloid Mirror, Jasubhai Patel, 70, had been complaining of pain and itching in his right eye for years. Playback/Video/Mirror

He sought medical help on several occasions, but never got a diagnosis.

However, upon arriving at the Narayan Hospital and Research Center in Bharuch, he was treated by ophthalmologist Milan Panchal. Playback/Video/Mirror

After a microscopic investigation, the professional found a parasite writhing in the white part of the patient's eyeball.

Patel immediately underwent a surgical procedure to remove the worm. According to Dr. Panchal, if not removed, the animal could permanently damage man’s eyesight. Playback/Video/Mirror

'We took him out alive. We only offer you topical anesthesia. The patient could feel the worm being removed', detailed the ophthalmologist

Panchal suspects the parasite arrived at the site after Patel was bitten by the dog 12 years ago. Playback/Video/Mirror

'It is possible that it entered via the bloodstream and established itself in the eyes,' he explains, 'dogs and cats have these parasites on their tongue'

The worm removed was sent for laboratory analysis: ‘It’s probably Sparganum’, risks the ophthalmologist



Speaking of unpleasant findings, a doctor found a cockroach mom with 10 babies in a patient’s ear. Check it out below! Reproduction/Mirror

A doctor at Sanhe Hospital in Huizhou, China, found a live cockroach with chicks in a patient's ear.

According to the British tabloid Express, the 24-year-old, identified only as Lv, said he felt a ‘sharp pain’ in his right ear canal while sleeping. Playback/Video/Express

Family members checked the Chinese man's ear and said they saw a large cockroach there.

‘He said it hurt a lot, like something was scratching or crawling,’ reported ENT specialist Zhong Yijin. ‘We discovered more than 10 puppies inside’ Playback/Video/Express

Insects belong to the German cockroach species (Blatella germanica). Zhong removed the whitish chicks one by one with the help of tweezers.

And lastly, the cockroach mama, much larger and brown in color Reproduction / Express

Lv suffered minor injuries in the ear canal and will have to apply an ointment in the region prescribed by the specialist. Despite the scare, he was discharged the same day.