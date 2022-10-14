Strong images: Mexican hunter shoots buffalo and is killed after gored

From the Newsroomi From the Newsroom – https://istoe.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 10/13/2022 – 20:51 Share

A video that is circulating on social media shows the impressive moment in which the president of the Mexican Hunting Federation, Mario Alberto Canales Najjar, shot a buffalo and was killed after being gored by the animal. The case took place last Saturday (8), in a region of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The information is from the newspaper El País.

Attention: Strong Images!

A buffalo embistió and MATÓ to Mario Alberto Canales Najjar, president of the Mexican Federation of Caza AC, moments after he shot a couple of times with his rifle and this is the exact moment | ⚠️ #VIDEO with #ImagenesFuertes ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/kzd6L33xp9 — News and Trends (@Notytend) October 12, 2022

In the video, released by the Twitter profile Noticias y Tendencias, it is possible to see the moment in which Mario Alberto hit the animal with a rifle shot, but did not kill it. Furious, the animal went at the Mexican and hit him with its horns. Najjar hunted in the company of three other friends.

A guide accompanying the group shot the buffalo five times, which died. Mario was rescued and taken to a hospital in the region, but arrived dead at the health unit.

The autopsy examination showed that Najjar suffered fractures to his ribs and sternum and injuries in the region of the abdominal cavity.

The Mexican Hunting Federation mourned Mario’s death in a statement and stated that he was “a great man and friend” and “fought tirelessly for the rights of hunters”.

It is worth mentioning that sport hunting is allowed in Argentina in certain areas, with specific rules regarding wildlife conservation.

