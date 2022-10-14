Surfing, Lula now just needs to be careful with Janonism

On Live UOL This Thursday (13), I spoke about former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)’s criticism of the presence of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at the Aparecida Sanctuary, in São Paulo, and at the Círio de Nazaré, in Pará .

After making a gaffe and causing discomfort in Belém — where he participated in the river pilgrimage on the Navy ship that carried the image of Our Lady of Nazareth — Bolsonaro decided to go to Aparecida on the day of the patron saint of Brazil. The visit — very tumultuous and with the right to harassed journalists and booing at a religious in the middle of the mass — was a shot in the foot by the president, as I explain here.

After videos showing the confusion carried out by supporters dressed in green and yellow circulate on social media, Lula took advantage of a campaign event to accuse his opponent of “taking advantage of religion” for political ends.

“Bolsonaro uses the name of God in vain. This week he was chased away from the Círio de Nazaré because he tried to play politics in the procession where he was not invited, and today he got into a fight in Aparecida do Norte, where he also went uninvited, trying to take advantage of religion”, said the former president, during a rally in Salvador.

Surfing on Bolsonaro’s mistakes, Lula was smart and experienced in bringing the two events together to criticize the president’s use of religion. If I stick to the facts, the PT candidate for the presidency is able to deliver a speech of his own without the need to resort to lies. Therefore, he should pay attention and be more careful with Janonism and its tactics used on social networks — a copy of the worst that has always existed in Bolsonarism.

On Live UOLwe also talk about the decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) that maintained the ban on the display of PT campaign propaganda that associates Bolsonaro with cannibalism.

Alongside Felipe Moura Brasil, I debate the main issues of the country daily, from 5 pm to 6 pm, with live broadcast on the profiles of UOL on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.