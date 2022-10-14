technology will allow diagnoses made from the voice

Medicine is a field that largely depends on proper dialogue between doctors and patients. A faithful understanding of a patient’s problem is essential for an accurate diagnosis. The main tools used to confirm the presence of problems are body fluid tests and imaging such as MRI and X-rays.

However, there is a potential new pathway that could be useful in diagnosing many diseases. Researchers are working to develop artificial intelligence systems that can use timbre as a diagnostic tool to pinpoint diseases.

How can voice be a diagnostic tool?

Illnesses can affect organs such as the heart, lungs, brain, muscles or vocal folds, which can alter a person’s voice. Voice analysis through artificial intelligence opens up new possibilities for the healthcare system through the use of audio biomarkers for preventive risk diagnosis and remote monitoring of clinical outcomes and symptoms. With this in mind, there may be several possible uses of the voice for health-related purposes.

There is enormous potential in this environment from a patient and clinic perspective.

The voice, which is a complex set of timbres that comes from our vocal cords, contains a great deal of information and plays an important role in social interactions. It allows us to share insights about our feelings, fears, emotions and excitement.

You can adjust volume or tone. Virtual and voice assistants on smartphones or smart home devices such as connected speakers are now popular and have paved the way for this new reality. Advances in speech technology, speech signal analysis, natural language processing and comprehension techniques have opened up space for many potential applications of speech, such as the identification of speech biomarkers for diagnosis, classification or remote monitoring.

Artificial intelligence will use voice as a diagnostic tool

Researchers are now developing AI-based tools that can eventually diagnose serious illness. They target everything from Alzheimer’s to cancer.

The National Institutes of Health-funded project, announced Tuesday, aims to transmute the human voice into something that can be used as a biomarker of disease, such as blood or temperature.

According to the National Institutes of Health website, they will invest $130 million over four years, depending on the availability of funds, to accelerate the widespread use of artificial intelligence (ANDAVA) by the biomedical and behavioral research communities.

The Joint Fund of the National Institutes of Health’s Bridge to Artificial Intelligence (Bridge2AI) program brings together team members from diverse disciplines and backgrounds to create rich tools, resources and data that respond to AI methods. At the same time, the program will ensure that its tools and data do not perpetuate inequities or ethical issues that may arise during data collection and analysis.

According to Olivier Element, a professor at the Institute of Computational Biomedicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and one of the lead researchers on the project, the best thing about voice data is that it is one of the most powerful and inexpensive types of data that can be collected from people. It is also very affordable and easy to take from any patient. This is useful when creating large databases.

Yaël Bensoussan, an otolaryngologist at USF Health and another principal investigator on the project said that while there have been similar efforts in the past, most of them were too small to be effective. The lack of an adequate database was also an important factor. As this is a comparatively new area of ​​study, researchers have yet to discover the best information gathering practices for this system. Ongoing projects will establish data collection standards for this.

The team starts by creating an app that collects voice data from participants with vocal cord paralysis, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, depression, pneumonia and autism. A physician will be assigned to monitor all collections. “For example, someone who has Parkinson’s disease will find that their voice may be lower and that their speech is also slower,” says Bensoussan.

The application requires you to record an audio, read a sentence and read an entire text. According to some doctors, you can tell patients have brain metastases by the way they talk.

How is diagnostic speech data protected?

The poll team is collaborating with AI company Owkin to build and train the AI ​​models in the project. Under the Owkin framework, data collected from the patient remains at the center where it was collected while the AI ​​model travels between institutions. The model is trained separately on each dataset and then the results of these trainings are returned to a central location where they are mixed.

This provides an additional layer of privacy for voice data. A team of bioethicists is working on the project to examine the ethical and legal implications of a language database and language-based diagnostics. This means you may wonder if your voice is protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), if your patients have voice data, etc.

Is it possible to use voice data for diagnosis?

Speech data is already useful for diagnosing and treating voice disorders. All of this appears to have tremendous potential for treating mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, post traumatic stress disorder and many others in this area as well.

Collecting voice samples from veterans and analyzing vocal signals such as pitch, rhythm, frequency, and volume can be helpful in looking for signs of unseen injuries such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), and depression. By using machine learning to explore functions in the voice, algorithms are also being worked on that select voice patterns in people with these disorders and compare them with voice samples from healthy people.